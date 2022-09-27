Read full article on original website
Negligence By the Miami Dolphins Could've Cost Tua His Career, Or Even His Life
After the NFLPA asked the NFL to open an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' possible violations of concussion protocol in regards to Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, it is absolutely asinine that they trotted him back out onto the field for Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Miami's Handling of Tua's Head Injury is Nothing New to the NFL
On ESPN's "First Take" today, Stephen A. Smith went OFF. And rightfully so. But the part of the segment that stuck out to me the most was when Bart Scott said this: "Yesterday, Miami put the future of the NFL at risk." Of course, Scott is referring to the Miami...
Clay Harbor Previews Jaguars vs. Eagles, Doug Pederson's Return, and Lawrence and Hurts
Former Eagles and Jaguars tight end Clay Harbor joined us this week to preview one of the biggest matchups of Week 4, Doug Pederson's return to the city he won a Super Bowl for, and much more.
Here's How Miami Can Stay Undefeated Against the Bengals in Week 4
Being a Miami Dolphins fan isn't easy. You're heading into the offseason feeling hopeful, a feeling dodging Dolphins fans since their Wild Card playoff berth back in 2016. Sure, they lost that game, but it was the first time they'd seen postseason action since another Wild Card chance way back in 2008. You get the picture. You're a Dolphins fan who isn't familiar with consecutive winning records. You're pleased.
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Has Been His No. 1 Fan Since College
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly became a very, very rich and popular man. Over the course of the last few years, the former LSU Tigers quarterback led the Louisiana State University to a College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson, won the Heisman Trophy and starred in his first ever commercial alongside some pretty prominent NFL stars.
Devin Leary's Career at NC State Changed Forever When He Started Focusing on His Mental Game
Taking care of the football is a quarterback's top priority, and there are few signal callers in college football who take better care of the ball than North Carolina State's Devin Leary. Leary has thrown 60 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in 28 career games thus far, posting an absurd touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4.3.
For Only the Second Time in 102 years, an NFL Game Ended With the Final Score of 11-10
If you managed to stay up to watch the finish to the dreadful Sunday night game between the 49ers and the Broncos, you witnessed a small piece of NFL history. That is because for just the second time in the NFL's 102-year history, a game ended with a final score of 11-10.
