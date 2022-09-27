ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Society
Texarkana, TX
Government
Kicker 102.5

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Spanjers Park#Dvd#Microwaves#Gps#Recreation Department#Unicor
Kicker 102.5

TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana

Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Kicker 102.5

13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana

From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive

A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Kicker 102.5

Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana

Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Nashville Artist Wyatt Putman Coming Home to Arkansas Oct.1

One of country music's rising new Nashville singers and songwriters Wyatt Putman is about to take the stage at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wyatt whose hometown is just down the road in Springhill just below Hope, Arkansas is pumped about coming back to his hometown area for an all-new show. A lot has happened since the last time he was here last year, he has been working on a new album with new songs he has written for an upcoming album with plans to release a new single this fall.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy