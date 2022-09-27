Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
‘Wyatt Putnam’, ‘PHED’ And More Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
Texarkana's local acoustic duo "PHED" and "Wyatt Putnam" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Scary ‘Free Movies In The Park’ Are Back Next Month In Texarkana
The Free 'Movies in the Park' will be returning to Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, next month. The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the movies for three consecutive Thursdays in October. The "Free Movies in the Park" are shown in the field across from the...
Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7
Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating Men with Commercial Theft Warrants
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in looking for two men who have warrants out for their arrest for alleged breaking and entering, and theft of a commercial property. Last week the TAPD and TTPD worked together when they located and arrested three men for commercial robbery. At...
TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
A Haunted Ghost Walk And More To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Get the kids in some free Taekwondo or you can go on a Haunted Ghost Walk in Texarkana. If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can check out. 1. Free Taekwondo and self-defense. The Texarkana Recreation Center on the...
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Flu Shot Time- Annual Drive-Thru Clinic in Texarkana Tuesday Sept 27
It's that time again, it's time to get your flu shot. Be sure to take advantage of this free Flu Shot Clinic hosted by the Miller County Health Unit. It's in a new location this year and we have the map route for you too. A flu shot is your...
13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive
A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
Nashville Artist Wyatt Putman Coming Home to Arkansas Oct.1
One of country music's rising new Nashville singers and songwriters Wyatt Putman is about to take the stage at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wyatt whose hometown is just down the road in Springhill just below Hope, Arkansas is pumped about coming back to his hometown area for an all-new show. A lot has happened since the last time he was here last year, he has been working on a new album with new songs he has written for an upcoming album with plans to release a new single this fall.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
Want a Concealed Handgun Carry License? Here’s Where to Get Yours
If you've been thinking about getting a concealed handgun carry license, whether you are a beginner or looking for more training you definitely need to check this out. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry classes. When Will These Classes Take Place?. The classes...
A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on October 7
It's always good to be prepared in case of an emergency. That's why Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be having a full-scale emergency response plus a full campus evacuation drill. During the drill that will take place on Friday, October 7 there will be participants from local, state, and federal authorities....
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0