Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
krwg.org
Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store. Rank-and-file staff at an Albuquerque location of the coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election at the store at I-40 and Rio Grande Boulevard. The store was the first in New Mexico to take initial steps toward forming a labor union. Workers formally filed a petition for an election in July. A second store in Santa Fe is also looking to unionize. A representative for Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. More than 230 Starbucks branches nationwide have elected to unionize since late last year.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
Sata Fe, NM is known for many things, such as its art, its diverse population, its dedication to tradition, and its excellent food. Over the last three decades, the food scene has expanded exponentially, and now people come from all over to be tempted by the city’s fare. The following is a list of the Best Restaurants in Santa Fe:
TripAdvisor Blog
9 totally amazing, one-of-a-kind fall festivals in the US
From a parade of 1,500 sheep to a pumpkin-boat race. Wander through the streets of southern Idaho with over 1,500 sheep. Watch people race across an Oregon lake in giant hollowed-out pumpkins. Soar over New Mexico in a hot-air balloon. While viewing fall foliage may be a more traditional marker of seasonal transition, there are plenty of memorable moments to be had across the United States.
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
BioPark Harvest Festival returns to Botanic Garden
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles. Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults […]
rrobserver.com
Rally in The Desert nets 16 tons of illegal trash
Rio Rancho – More than 16 tons of trash was removed from Rio Rancho open spaces during Mayor Gregg Hull’s Rally in the Desert. This past weekend marked the 4th annual “Rally In The Desert,” continuing the cleanup of illegal dumpsites in Rio Rancho. “The Rally...
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front […]
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
Police investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Albuquerque. They say just after 5 p.m. officers were sent to Pitt St. near Comanche. Details are limited but officers found a man who had died. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police say no one is in custody.
KRQE News 13
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
rrobserver.com
Get your kicks at this new Route 66 visitors center
Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have developed a Route 66 Visitors Center, 12200 Central Ave. SW, just east of Nine Mile Hill and west of the city limits, near Atrisco Vista and I-40. The 21,000-square-foot multipurpose center includes a banquet/event hall, outdoor amphitheater, Route 66 museum, taproom, gift...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill
I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
