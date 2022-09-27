ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Would former Texas football coach Tom Herman be a good fit as the next coach of the Arizona State football team?

Herman's name appears in several lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU football coach and several writers appear to think he could be an option for the Sun Devils.

Herman went 32-18 as the Longhorns' coach from 2017-2020, going 7-6, 10-4, 8-5 and 7-3.

He went 22-4 as the head coach at Houston in 2015 and 2016, going 13-1 and 9-3 in his two seasons, giving him a career college head coaching record of 54-22.

Check out what college football writers are saying about Herman and the Arizona State Sun Devils football team.

The Arizona Republic : Tom Herman should be in ASU coach conversation

Greg Moore writes: "Tom Herman, the former Texas coach was a victim of unrealistic expectations. He was 32-18 in four seasons with the Longhorns, including 4-0 in bowl games. Before that, Herman found success at Houston, including a 13-1 season with a win in the Peach Bowl. In six seasons, Herman has never had a losing record, he’s finished in the AP top 25 four times, including two times in the top 10."

247 Sports : Tom Herman interesting candidate for ASU football job

Nick Kosko writes: "An interesting one here, as Herman has been under the radar since Texas fired him Jan. 2, 2021. Herman could certainly get the Sun Devils' offense ramped up, although his track record as a head coach is a bit inconsistent. Herman left college following his firing at Texas and was an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears in 2021, but is currently not with a team or program this fall. He went 32-18 in a high pressure job at Texas — not bad, but not up to Longhorns’ standards exactly. He did go 7-3 in his final season and 4-0 in postseason games."

Athlon Sports : Tom Herman intriguing name for Arizona State position

Mark Ross writes: "Another intriguing name to me is Tom Herman. He has no ties to the state, let alone the Pac-12, but he comes from an offensive background, is only 47, and let's not forget he's 54-22 as a head coach, including 32-18 (4-0 in bowls) when he was at Texas (2017-20)."

Athlon Sports : Tom Herman would be a quality fit coaching Sun Devils

Steven Lassan writes: "A retread like Dan Mullen or Tom Herman seems like a quality fit here, but I also think the Sun Devils should look at a rising star like Kent State's Sean Lewis. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Auburn's Bryan Harsin are two other coaches I'd want to interview if I was in charge at Arizona State. Any of those names would be quality coaches for Arizona State, but if you can't land Rhule or Harsin, Herman or Mullen is probably where I would go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40P8t6_0iC8OfIN00

Athlon Sports : Arizona State football should call Tom Herman

Steven Lassan writes: "Herman currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports, but Arizona State should inquire about a potential return to the sidelines. Although his tenure ended in a firing at Texas, Herman still went 32-18 over four seasons. Also, he previously went 22-4 at Houston from 2015-16."

CBS Sports : Tom Herman could help Arizona State football program

Dennis Dodd writes: "Herman has been away too long. OK, it's been less than two years since leaving Texas, but he still has a lot to give to the college game as a play-calling head coach. Remember when Herman was the hottest thing going at Ohio State and Houston? There's still a lot of that energy left."

ESPN : Tom Herman included among names for ASU football coach job

Peter Thamel writes: "Names for Arizona State: Bryan Harsin, Kalani Sitake, Jonathan Smith, Tom Herman, Troy Calhoun, Charles Huff, Matt Entz, Sean Lewis, Bill O’Brien, Todd Monken, Derek Mason and Alex Grinch."

Trojans Wire : Tom Herman would fit Arizona State

Donovan James writes: "Herman was as an offensive analyst and special projects coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He was formerly the head football coach for the Texas Longhorns from 2017 to 2020, where his record was 32-18. Prior to that, he served as the head football coach at the University of Houston from 2015 to 2016, where he was 22-4. Herman and Urban Meyer led Ohio State’s fourth-ranked offense to the Buckeyes’ first national title since 2002, while playing two backup quarterbacks. Herman was awarded the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Herman would fit Arizona State with his offensive mind and recruiting. He would be refreshed and rejuvenated after taking a year off."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
