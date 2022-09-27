ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

Demolition of State Street buildings begins

 3 days ago
The demolition of two buildings on State Street in Lawrenceville has begun and city officials expect the work to be complete by the end of the week. The properties at 1107 and 1109 State Street collapsed on Aug. 11 and portions of State Street and 11th Street have been closed to traffic since. The property owners were initially given 15 days to clean up the rubble which both property owners failed to do. The City of Lawrenceville took the matter to the Lawrence Circuit Court on Sept. 9 where the city was granted the authorization to demolish the buildings; that process began on Sept. 26.
Lawrenceville Mayor David Courtney said that the demolition was proceeding as planned with Jeff Guisewite Inc., Mt. Carmel, being contracted for the project. The buildings are carefully being deconstructed as to keep the surrounding businesses safe as well as the community. According to Courtney, the work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The photos above show the progress of the project, front view and back view, as of the morning of Sept. 27. The Illinois Department of Transportation is being updated on the demolition and will have final say on when the roads reopen to the public. While the properties still belong to the private owners at this time, the city will be taking legal action to try and obtain at least a portion of the money being spent on the clean-up process.

Lawrenceville, IL
