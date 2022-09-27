Treasure Coast under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Hurricane Ian approaches state

The entire Treasure Coast is under a tornado watch until Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian's outer bands continue north with the latest storm tracking showing a more southerly landfall than earlier projections, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch is in place for Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center show tropical storm force winds will likely arrive to the west coast Tuesday bight or early Wednesday and reach the Treasure Coast at some point between 2 a.m and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Tropical storm conditions with 50 to 60 mph wind gusts and the potential for 4 to 8 inches of rain are expected to begin on the Treasure Coast by Wednesday evening, a meteorologist said.

The National Weather Service placed most of the central east coast of the state under a tropical storm warning early Tuesday from Brevard County to Jupiter Inlet as forecasters continue to plot out Hurricane Ian’s projected path.

The early-morning shift from tropical storm watch to warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in the area.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm and is now moving toward Florida.

Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties will likely experience 25 to 35 mph sustained winds with gusts between 50 and 60 mph and rainfall between 4 and 6 inches, while areas in northern Indian River County could see up to 8 inches of rain, said meteorologist Jessie Smith, with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

Some coastal areas could see what Smith described as locally higher amounts of rain — anywhere from 10 to 12 inches.

“Conditions are just going to kind of steadily deteriorate into Wednesday and Thursday,” said Smith.

Residents could see tropical-storm-force winds starting Wednesday around 8 p.m., said Smith.

Rain is already in the area from the storm given its size, but Smith said outer rain bands and conditions for tornadoes would likely push into the region Tuesday night.

“We also have a tornado threat, especially for (Tuesday night) on the Treasure Coast,” she said, adding the threat would only increase with worsening conditions.

The increased chance of tornadoes will remain in the area, she said, until the eye of the storm passes, or, as long as the Treasure Coast is positioned in the storm’s “right-front quadrant.”

“All of Florida right now is in that right-front quadrant,” she said. “That’s the more conducive environment for tornadoes to form.”

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood , or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Treasure Coast under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Hurricane Ian approaches state