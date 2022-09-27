ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock police say dogs suspected in attack captured

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

Police on Tuesday evening confirmed Lubbock Animal Control was able to locate two dogs believed to be involved in an attack on at least one person earlier in the morning in north Lubbock.

The dogs have been taken into ACO’s custody and no longer pose a danger, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

The Lubbock Police Department and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were investigating a death scene in the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Drive Tuesday morning after a caller reported a dog attack and dead body at a nearby park.

According to LPD, a call came in around 7:30 a.m. regarding a woman being attacked by aggressive dogs near the Buddy Holly Recreation Area. Callers also said there was a dead body in the park. Police by late Tuesday do not yet know if the two incidents are related.

According to police, the woman suffered moderate injuries from being bitten by the dogs.

Preliminary reports indicate a witness fired several times at the dogs but it is unknown if the dogs were struck. Animal control officers were on the scene looking for the dogs for much of the day.

Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock police announced that one of the dogs had been captured but that two dogs believed to be involved in the attack were still at large. The suspect canines, which were later captured, were described as a black dog and a white dog with black spots and both appear to be of a pit bull-type breed.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police say dogs suspected in attack captured

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

