Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
echo-pilot.com
Police investigating after dog tied to tree and abandoned in Franklin County
Chambersburg Police Department is investigating an incident of possible animal cruelty after responding to a report of an abandoned dog this week. Police responded to Pine Woods Park near Hollywell Avenue and Dump Road in the west side of the borough at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A brown dog was tethered to a tree along the wood line and abandoned, police said. The dog managed to free itself but stayed in the area.
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
2 deadly crashes just hours apart on Route 51 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two horrific accidents on Route 51 in Fayette County — just within a couple of miles of each other. Three people were killed in these two fiery crashes within 12 hours of each other. We spoke to the neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges
Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
WJAC TV
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
WGAL
Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank
SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
House damaged after fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was damaged after it caught fire. Dispatchers for 911 said first responders were called to Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township at around 10:54 a.m. The family was home at the time of the fire, but there were no...
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
WJAC TV
PSP: One dead following early morning tractor-trailer rollover on Turnpike in Bedford Co.
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say one person was killed early Monday morning following a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County. Investigators say the single-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, occurred at the 139.9 eastbound mile marker in Napier Township. Authorities say troopers were dispatched...
CBS News
'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
WJAC TV
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...
Local cat rescue group under investigation after deplorable conditions found inside
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few cats are still left roaming outside of a trailer affiliated with the Cat Aid Network — a rescue group now left in limbo after humane officers discovered a horrid situation inside a Derry Township trailer. “I didn’t even know that there was...
fox8tv.com
Joshua Gorgone Found Guilty on All Counts
On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
local21news.com
Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
School bus driver accused of assaulting student in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
