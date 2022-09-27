ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

echo-pilot.com

Police investigating after dog tied to tree and abandoned in Franklin County

Chambersburg Police Department is investigating an incident of possible animal cruelty after responding to a report of an abandoned dog this week. Police responded to Pine Woods Park near Hollywell Avenue and Dump Road in the west side of the borough at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A brown dog was tethered to a tree along the wood line and abandoned, police said. The dog managed to free itself but stayed in the area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges

Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS News

'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
CUMBERLAND, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...
JEANNETTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Joshua Gorgone Found Guilty on All Counts

On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

