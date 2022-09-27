ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Outsider Cocktails: Classic Old Fashioned With Bourbon

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQphK_0iC8LtN600

The Old Fashioned is a classic whiskey cocktail that has been around, in various forms, since the 1800s. It is so “classic” that it is one of the six basic drinks listed in 1948’s often-referenced The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks by David A. Embury, along with the Daiquiri, Jack Rose, Manhattan, Martini, and Sidecar. Embury’s recipe for the Old Fashioned calls for American Whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters, garnished with a lemon peel and maraschino cherry. The International Bartenders Association recommends whiskey (bourbon or rye), a sugar cube, water, and bitters, garnished with an orange slice and a cocktail cherry.

As you can see, the classic cocktail features plenty of nuances. Bourbon or rye? Sugar cube or simple syrup? Orange peel/lemon peel or cherry (or both)?

Today, we’re going to make a version of the classic Old Fashioned with bourbon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr-b0BGB2GE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Classic Old Fashioned with Buffalo Trace Bourbon | Outsider Whiskey Cocktails (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr-b0BGB2GE)

Ingredients: Classic Old Fashioned With Bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2Q1U_0iC8LtN600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2pKv_0iC8LtN600

My general rule (and it’s not just my rule, someone had to tell me this at some point): the drink should feature a bourbon/rye that you enjoy drinking neat . . . but should only cost around $30 a bottle. Three of my favorites bourbons—that meet the aforementioned requirements—include Buffalo Trace, Maker’s Mark, and Elijah Craig.

Directions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGESo_0iC8LtN600

Place 1 sugar cube in an empty rocks glass (image 1). Add 2-3 dashes of bitters (2). Add 1 tsp. water (3). Muddle with a wooden tool (4)—the end of a spatula works great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgaXe_0iC8LtN600

Add a large ice cube to the rocks glass (5). Pour 2 oz. Buffalo Trace Bourbon (3 oz. if you want it stronger) over the ice cube (6). Stir for 20 seconds (7). Express orange peel oils into the drink (8). Twist peel and add to the glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZffD_0iC8LtN600

Enjoy your Old Fashioned masterpiece.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Jordan Anderson Shares Update After Fiery Crash

NASCAR fans watched as Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson dipped from his truck as it was engulfed in flames and hit the inside wall. Anderson collapsed after getting out of the vehicle and was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in Birmingham. It’s the last thing you want to see on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby to Undergo Surgery for ‘Unforeseen Health Issues’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is telling people that she will be undergoing surgery for “unforeseen health issues.” Colby, who is a cohost on the show along with Robbie Wolfe, released a very detailed statement on Instagram on Friday. She has been a part of the show since its inception with Mike Wolfe. Her role would grow once the show fired Frank Fritz from his hosting duties there.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released

“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard. “What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey Cocktail#Cocktails#Angostura Bitters#Food Drink#Beverages#The Old Fashioned#Daiquiri#Sidecar#American Whiskey#Javascript
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors

Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”. People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

LOOK: Cyclist Captures Insane Video of Absolutely Jacked Mountain Goat

A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn. The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf or Coyote? Wisconsin DNR Issues Statement On Controversial Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is speaking out on recent reports of wolf sightings in one of the state’s counties. The called sightings are reported to be just south of the Eau Claire city limits, officials note. The reports, members of the Wisconsin DNR say, are credible. Making us wonder, what is bringing these wild animals into an area that rarely sees this type of wildlife?
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater

A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th). The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

9-Year-Old Girl Lands Absolutely Massive Bluefin Tuna Worth a Fortune

A nine-year-old girl caught a massive bluefin tuna weighing more than five times her own weight and worth $80,000. Izzy Crotty battled a 400-pound fish that was so powerful she had to secure her rod to the boat in order not to be dragged in. The young girl was joined by her father, John, for the 30-minute battle with the massive fish. This took place 20 miles off the coast of Plymouth, Devon, The Daily Mail reports.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy