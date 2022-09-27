Read full article on original website
Related
'Southern Charm' Star Madison Simon Got Married in a Gorgeous Italian Setting
While Madison LeCroy's engagement and wedding plans have been a highlight on Season 8 of Southern Charm, after filming wrapped, the show's other Madison, Madison Simon, tied the knot. Though Madison Simon has never been an official cast member on Southern Charm, she's appeared on the Bravo series many times...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?
For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship. That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
ETOnline.com
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis: PIC
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider and things just got even better -- the Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Runner-Up Monte Taylor Admits He Underestimated Taylor Hale: ‘I Definitely Applaud Her’
The wrong read. Monte Taylor took second place in season 24 of Big Brother on Sunday, September 25, after choosing to sit next to Taylor Hale for the finale and evicting Matthew Turner. The personal trainer, 27, lost in an 8-1 vote against the personal stylist, who was an underdog all season, and the person […]
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie
Details about the highly-anticipated season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ have been kept under lock and key — accept for cast announcements and some producer comments.
'Big Brother 24's' Matthew Turner Responds to Comments on His "Passive" Gameplay
Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. Matthew Turner thrives in mess. And this is nothing against his house cleanliness or personal hygiene. But each of the thrift store owner's three times in power corresponded with some of the biggest moves of the season, with Turner left holding the key. Despite the chaos, Turner remained loyal to a select few "bros," most prominently Monte Taylor. And ultimately, it was by his closest ally's hand that Turner's game ended, taking up the last seat on this season's jury.
'Flip or Flop' star Christina Hall and Josh Hall had a second intimate wedding celebration in Maui
Christina Hall said on Instagram that she and Josh exchanged vows in front of family and friends, writing: "My dream man on the dreamiest island."
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Comments / 0