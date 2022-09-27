ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009

Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Basketball Bash back at CSI Wednesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays their Scenic West home opener Wednesday evening against Salt Lake Community College, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. The CSI volleyball game is at 6 p.m. and right after, the CSI...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kimberly, ID
Sports
City
Buhl, ID
Buhl, ID
Sports
City
Kimberly, ID
City
Declo, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Wendell, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland is enjoying a solid start to his career as a Michigan Wolverine. Colston is a part of a Michigan team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The true freshman isn’t watching from the sidelines either.
GOODING, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday

Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Hansen, Tyler

RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
RUPERT, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
kmvt

West Minico Middle School to receive large grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Castleford School District now offering preschool for the community

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, Castleford School District is now offering preschool for children ages 4 and 5. Studies show that children who attend preschool have improved social and emotional skills, as well as school readiness, and now, preschool is an option for the Castleford community.
CASTLEFORD, ID
kmvt

Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
BUHL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Indians#Filer
kmvt

Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen

Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
JEROME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley. Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry. Currently, the company operates a facility...
JEROME, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy