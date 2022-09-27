Read full article on original website
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores
The Buhl Indians football team is off to a hot start, and things got even better Thursday night with a home shutout of Gooding. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at...
Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores
It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores. The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly.
Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM MDT. Salt Lake sweeps...
Basketball Bash back at CSI Wednesday night
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays their Scenic West home opener Wednesday evening against Salt Lake Community College, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. The CSI volleyball game is at 6 p.m. and right after, the CSI...
Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland is enjoying a solid start to his career as a Michigan Wolverine. Colston is a part of a Michigan team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The true freshman isn’t watching from the sidelines either.
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
Hansen, Tyler
RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
2022 ‘All Business Conference’ to highlight the success of small business in southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following years of unprecedented challenges, Magic Valley small businesses are coming together to provide support for one another. Next Wednesday, October 5th the Southern Idaho Small Business Development Center is hosting its fifth annual All Business Conference. The event brings together southern Idaho professionals...
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant. West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
Castleford School District now offering preschool for the community
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, Castleford School District is now offering preschool for children ages 4 and 5. Studies show that children who attend preschool have improved social and emotional skills, as well as school readiness, and now, preschool is an option for the Castleford community.
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
Ravenous Raptor Grill: New food truck run by students from the Idaho Deaf and Blind School now open
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was awarded a $55,000 grant to help open a food truck for the students in their 18-21 year old program. Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new food truck by inviting the...
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley. Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry. Currently, the company operates a facility...
Carey becomes ‘Capital for a Day’, as Gov. Little connects with rural Idaho
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over a year, Governor Little held his Capital for a Day, this time in Carey. The day kicked off Thursday morning at the Blaine County Fairgrounds. “With almost any important and meaningful step forward, active and consistent communication between state...
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
