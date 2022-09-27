Read full article on original website
Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
PSP: Houtzdale man accused of attacking, 'seriously injuring' trooper
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Houtzdale man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a state trooper. Authorities say George Suhoney, 45, faces charges of aggravated assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Investigators say on Tuesday,...
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Authorities with the Saxton Borough police department say a school bus driver is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a student in the Tussey Mountain school district. Police say Roy Cooley, 72, of Robertsdale, faces charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, according to online court...
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his...
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania
Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind facing nearly 500 charges for theft
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The former Fayette County Association for the Blind executive director is facing nearly 500 charges after police say he stole funds from the nonprofit. According to a criminal complaint, the Board of Directors at the nonprofit contacted Uniontown City police and requested a meeting with Chief Jason Cox on July 30, 2021.
Police say man holding bags of heroin answered officer’s knock at Harmar motel door
Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.
State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
