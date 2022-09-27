ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges

Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Joshua Gorgone Found Guilty on All Counts

On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Decades Old Centre County Rape Case

In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WJAC TV

Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Houtzdale man accused of attacking, 'seriously injuring' trooper

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Houtzdale man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a state trooper. Authorities say George Suhoney, 45, faces charges of aggravated assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Investigators say on Tuesday,...
HOUTZDALE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#Police#Violent Crime#Gorgone Trial Update#Old Scalp Avenue
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc23.com

Robertsdale Man Charged with Child Endangerment

Authorities with the Saxton Borough police department say a school bus driver is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a student in the Tussey Mountain school district. Police say Roy Cooley, 72, of Robertsdale, faces charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, according to online court...
ROBERTSDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.  Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police say man holding bags of heroin answered officer’s knock at Harmar motel door

Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
abc23.com

Missing Punxsutawney Ma Found Dead

State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy