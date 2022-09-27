ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Caruso will 'do nothing but honor' Bill Russell by wearing No. 6

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls guard Alex Caruso is a Swiss-Army knife kind of player — he can do it all.

But, he’s most known for his tireless effort on defense, as was the late great Bill Russell, who shares the No. 6 with Caruso.

Following his passing on July 31, the NBA retired Russell’s No. 6 league-wide for it to never be worn again. Current players who were already wearing the number were grandfathered in, allowing them to continue wearing No. 6.

“I want to do nothing but honor him and his legacy and what he stood for because he’s one of the pioneers of racial advocate for the game of basketball in general and just all-around great person,” Caruso said. “I don’t know anyone that talks about him or knew him that talks about him that had anything negative to say.”

Caruso said he thought about changing his number but the NBA said he wasn’t allowed to being that his jersey was in the top 75 selling jerseys league-wide. He said he’d probably look back into changing the number next season.

If there’s one similarity between Russell and Caruso, it’s their passion and tenacity on the defensive end of the floor, which will help Caruso in honoring the legend’s number.

