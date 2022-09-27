Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
IFLScience
Tiny Robots Entirely Clear Pneumonia Infection In Mice In Just 3 Days
Even medicine may be making way for our robot overlords, albeit in a microscopic form, as researchers have demonstrated a swarm of micro-robots clearing mice’s lungs of a pneumonia infection. A form of microscopic cyborg made from algae cells and antibiotic nanoparticles, the microscopic robots swim towards the pneumonia bacterial cells before delivering the drug and killing them, effectively clearing the organ of infection.
IFLScience
Tiny Glass Beads Reveal Timing Of Lunar Craters May Coincide With Major Impacts On Earth
Death from the skies may not come in an isolated event. Instead, major asteroid impacts may be accompanied by smaller objects hitting the Earth – and the Moon too. The ages of lunar glass collected by the Chang’e-5 mission indicate clusters of craters coinciding with the Chicxulub event, plus two other periods associated with large terrestrial impacts.
IFLScience
Meet Snaky McCrocface (We're Only Half Kidding)
Researchers have identified a brand new species of polycotylid plesiosaur and they’ve named it “snaky crocface”. Technically, the new species is called Serpentisuchops pfisterae but the translation to snaky crocface from the Latin and Greek is pretty accurate. Despite misconceptions, plesiosaurs are not dinosaurs but marine reptiles....
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Gene Therapy Sees Children With Rare Genetic Condition Walk And Talk For First Time
A gene therapy infused directly into the brain has been used to treat a rare genetic condition in children, showing promise in clinical trials. Upstaza, as the therapy is called, improved the symptoms of all participants in the small trial – even giving some children the ability to walk and talk for the first time.
Comments / 0