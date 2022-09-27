Read full article on original website
Alleged DWI Motorist Who Struck ‘No Parking’ Sign Arrested
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling north on South Lamine Wednesday night around 10 p.m., leave the left side of the roadway, strike a “no parking” sign, then drive off. A traffic stop was later conducted at 11th and Massachusetts. Investigation revealed that the driver, 44-year-old Holly B....
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for Pettis County man accused of seriously injuring elderly man
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Pettis County man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Hughesville. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old man was assaulted in the 700 block of Main Street on Sunday. The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have...
krcgtv.com
Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon
A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a fight had occurred, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Sedalia Police were dispatched to...
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release it is receiving complaints about a scam residents. Scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as members of the Cole County Sheriff's Department and claiming potential victims missed jury duty or missed a court date before demanding money. The sheriff's office suggested The post Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
mykdkd.com
Henry Country Sheriff’s Report (9/29)
September 28, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 29, 2022. Public service in regards to sexual assault/ Report taken; Careless driving complaint in the 300 block of W 6th/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken; Check the well being in the 600 block of NE 1100/ HBO; Public serivce in regards to paper service/ Information give.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
KCTV 5
Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/29)
Christopher J Powell Jr of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/23/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Julian Elijah Blue Marlin of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for sexual misconduct in the 1st degree. Trisha M Turner of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for an arrest...
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
