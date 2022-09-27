Read full article on original website
Obituary for Daniel J. Stowell
Daniel James Stowell, "Dan", age 57, of Savage, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Dan was born on November 29, 1964, in Cloquet, MN, the son of Eugene and Shirley (DeRosier) Stowell, the youngest of five children. He married Lynn Pink on July 12, 1997, in Shakopee. Dan graduated from Cloquet High School and then the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Dan always wanted to be a pilot, securing his pilot's license in high school before he had his driver's license. He realized his dream as a pilot first with Mesaba Airlines, then UPS, and since 1998 he has been with Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Air Lines, achieving the rank of Captain. Dan flew domestic and international flights.
Obituary for Emma "Cookie" Bihler
Emma "Cookie" Bihler, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on September 24, 2022. A Celebration of Cookies Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, with Pastor Chad Murphy presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, and one hour prior to services on Friday at Hosanna Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 11 at 1 p.m.
Remember When: Oct. 1, 2022
D. W. Pettit secured two excellent views of First street as it was on the last day of the street fair, and has already received orders for over 200 copies of them. They are taken from the Strait Block and one shows the booths and decorations of both sides of the street, while the other brings into greater prominence the south side. The views make valuable souvenirs of a memorable event.
Prior Lake police calls: Sept. 6-27
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-14. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Elementary school student shoots short film in Prior Lake for film festival
Tenley Boushek is only in the fifth-grade, but she already has a long resume of film and television credits to her name, including a role in a Hallmark film. With the help of her mother, Tenley, 10, who started acting when she was 2-years-old, is making her directorial debut with her very own short film, “Sally’s Secret,” which was shot in Prior Lake and will premiere at the Z-Film Festival in St. Louis Park in April and May of 2023.
The Minnesota Astronomical Society celebrates 50 years
The Minnesota Astronomical Society will be celebrating four astronomy-related events on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Eagle Lake Observatory in western Carver County: Fall Astronomy Day, the Apollo 17 50th Anniversary, International Observe the Moon Night and, most importantly, MAS’s 50th Anniversary. MAS started 50 years ago by a...
Ramble On Records reopens at new storefront location downtown
Ramble On Records, a locally-owned record store, is reopening at a new storefront location in downtown Shakopee on Saturday, Oct. 1. The record store has been located in downtown Shakopee since March 2019, but owner Steve Shanks said the space wasn’t the most ideal for the store — especially one heavily dependent on sights and sounds.
Jordan Police calls
The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Sept. 20:. Suspicious activity: An officer stopped a group of juvenile males...
Carver County 4-H Drill Team wins state
The Carver County 4-H Drill Team and their beloved horses won first place in two different events at the state competition for 4-H drill team at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 17. For an equine drill team, a group of riders must work together to music to showcase...
Letter: Is a full-time fire department really needed?
As a veteran of the Prior Lake Fire Department for nearly 20 years, I would like to clarify some claims by city officials that have appeared in recent articles in the Prior Lake American about the city’s plans to create a full-time fire department. • Claim: the SAFER Grant...
Savage police calls: Sept. 19-25
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 19-25. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Sept. 19 Property damage: Around...
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
