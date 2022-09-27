Read full article on original website
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
Bessie Smith, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center. She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White. On November 20, 1952, she married Howard...
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece, Madelyn, friends,...
Sharman Stephanie Simon, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharman Stephanie Simon passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. On November 15, 1953, Sharman was born to her parents, Steve and Marie (Minarovich) Simon. She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman...
Delbert A. Porch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert A. Porch, 49 of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence. Delbert was born September 13, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Belbert Moore and Edith Porch. He was a graduate of South High School. Delbert was a...
Roger S. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams. Roger was a sales manager for Leaf Filter. He was...
Mary Ann Robison, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.
Don “Duck” Ray Barnes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don “Duck” Ray Barnes, 81, went safely into the arms of Jesus at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Circle of Care in Salem. Born July 31, 1941 in Salem, he was a son of the late Roy E. and Alpha Violet (Grady) Barnes.
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
Connie Rae Patchin, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae Patchin, 71 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Richard Patchin, Sr. and the late Marian Frances (Justice) Patchin. Connie was...
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
Gregory J. Dickson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson. Gregory retired from...
Nancy Lee Kostelic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Ziegler) Kostelic, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center. Nancy was born on May 21, 1948, In Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Richard N. and Margaret T. (Stecak) Ziegler. A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, she...
