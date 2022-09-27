Read full article on original website
empowerwisconsin.org
New texts show city of Milwaukee coordinating with Dem operatives
MADISON — We know that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff are coordinating with Democratic Party operatives in a sweeping get-out-the-vote campaign. Why? Because they tell us in text messages. As Empower Wisconsin first reported on Wednesday, communications obtained in an open records request to the city by...
wuwm.com
United Way celebrates new Diaper Bank in Milwaukee
Local companies and nonprofits in southeastern Wisconsin are ramping up efforts to distribute baby supplies to families in need. That includes a new diaper bank at Johnson Controls Center just northwest of downtown. It’s a collaboration between the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties and the Johnson Controls Center.
wuwm.com
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
wuwm.com
Take your pick: Mass transit optimism or a touch of skepticism for southeastern Wisconsin
Many public officials are expressing optimism about having more mass transit in southeastern Wisconsin, but some people in the private sector have their doubts. The regional transportation partnership known as MobiliSE held its annual fall get-together Thursday. On the side of optimism for mass transit, there's Donna Brown-Martin, transportation director for Milwaukee County. She said the BRT — the east-west electric bus system being developed between downtown and the regional medical center in Wauwatosa — will be operating by sometime next year.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee's south side sisters provide books for la comunidad
Milwaukee has seen a resurgence of locally owned bookstores, like Niche Book Bar, Rooted MKE, and Lion’s Tooth. And for over a year, Milwaukee's south side has seen La Revo Books. La Revo Books is owned and operated by two South Side sisters, Barbara and Valeria Cerda. On their...
wuwm.com
Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal', treating Spanish-speaking Alzheimers patients, anti-Chinese riots, canoe discovery
Wednesday on Lake Effect, the authors of ‘The Steal,’ talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. Then, we’ll learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. We’ll learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, tell you about a 1,200 year old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin students haven't recovered academically, according to newly-released test results
New state test scores show schools have work to do to catch students up academically after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the Department of Public Instruction released public school standardized test results from spring 2022. More students took the tests this year than in 2021, making it a more accurate snapshot to compare to pre-pandemic numbers. The tests were not administered in 2020.
CBS 58
'They deserve better:' Marquette University students, staff gather to show support for 'unfairly punished' student protesters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "We Support Student Leaders." "Reconciliation NOT Retaliation." "Make Space For Race In This Place." These were just a handful of sayings plastered across the dozens of signs held by students and faculty at Marquette University as they marched through campus Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds gathered in front...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
wpr.org
Milwaukee County executive warns of future budget problems without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It’s a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
wuwm.com
Hispanic, Latino or Latinx. What do they mean? How did they come about? What's the 'correct' term?
When hearing the terms Hispanic, Latino or Latinx you’ve probably thought to yourself: What is the difference?. Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish and/or who are descended from a Spanish-speaking lineage. Latino refers to someone who is from or descended from people from Latin America. And Latinx is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Badger Institute: Milwaukee Driving Crime Spike, Criminal Justice System Failing
A new deep dive into Wisconsin crime statistics shows a growing problem with crime in Milwaukee as well as a failing criminal justice system in the rest of the state. The Badger Institute released four new reports on Tuesday, each looking at a different facet of the criminal justice system.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
wearegreenbay.com
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
wuwm.com
Boldt Company 'gatekeepers' offer a peer network of support for suicide prevention & mental health support
Sept. 27 is Construction Industry Suicide Prevention Day in both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. According to the CDC, construction is one of the top five major industries with the highest suicide rates. People in construction can face mental health stressors such as a high pressure environment, lack of workplace permanency, deadlines, and physically taxing work.
marijuanamoment.net
WI gov’s initiative push could put cannabis on ballot (Newsletter: September 27, 2022)
Booker talks banking; TX House speaker: Let’s lower marijuana penalties; Study: Legalization tied to lower obesity; OH sees $1B medical cannabis sales. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
