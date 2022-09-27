ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

New texts show city of Milwaukee coordinating with Dem operatives

MADISON — We know that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff are coordinating with Democratic Party operatives in a sweeping get-out-the-vote campaign. Why? Because they tell us in text messages. As Empower Wisconsin first reported on Wednesday, communications obtained in an open records request to the city by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

United Way celebrates new Diaper Bank in Milwaukee

Local companies and nonprofits in southeastern Wisconsin are ramping up efforts to distribute baby supplies to families in need. That includes a new diaper bank at Johnson Controls Center just northwest of downtown. It’s a collaboration between the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties and the Johnson Controls Center.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Take your pick: Mass transit optimism or a touch of skepticism for southeastern Wisconsin

Many public officials are expressing optimism about having more mass transit in southeastern Wisconsin, but some people in the private sector have their doubts. The regional transportation partnership known as MobiliSE held its annual fall get-together Thursday. On the side of optimism for mass transit, there's Donna Brown-Martin, transportation director for Milwaukee County. She said the BRT — the east-west electric bus system being developed between downtown and the regional medical center in Wauwatosa — will be operating by sometime next year.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee's south side sisters provide books for la comunidad

Milwaukee has seen a resurgence of locally owned bookstores, like Niche Book Bar, Rooted MKE, and Lion’s Tooth. And for over a year, Milwaukee's south side has seen La Revo Books. La Revo Books is owned and operated by two South Side sisters, Barbara and Valeria Cerda. On their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal', treating Spanish-speaking Alzheimers patients, anti-Chinese riots, canoe discovery

Wednesday on Lake Effect, the authors of ‘The Steal,’ talk about the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and those who fought to preserve democracy. Then, we’ll learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. We’ll learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, tell you about a 1,200 year old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin students haven't recovered academically, according to newly-released test results

New state test scores show schools have work to do to catch students up academically after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the Department of Public Instruction released public school standardized test results from spring 2022. More students took the tests this year than in 2021, making it a more accurate snapshot to compare to pre-pandemic numbers. The tests were not administered in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Boldt Company 'gatekeepers' offer a peer network of support for suicide prevention & mental health support

Sept. 27 is Construction Industry Suicide Prevention Day in both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. According to the CDC, construction is one of the top five major industries with the highest suicide rates. People in construction can face mental health stressors such as a high pressure environment, lack of workplace permanency, deadlines, and physically taxing work.
MILWAUKEE, WI

