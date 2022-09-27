ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Comments / 3

Jennifer Shirey
2d ago

you have my prayers sorry for the lost love one he was a good man God bless you all at this hard time. bob heitzenrater

Reply
2
Related
WJAC TV

Elk County authorities searching for man missing since Sunday

Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Multiple agencies in Elk County have spent much of the day searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 25. Authorities have not released the identity of the man but say that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Missing Man Found Dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County. “Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon. Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges

Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Punxsutawney, PA
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Decades Old Centre County Rape Case

In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA
State College

ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE

A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 injured in Butler County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy