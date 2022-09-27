Read full article on original website
Jennifer Shirey
2d ago
you have my prayers sorry for the lost love one he was a good man God bless you all at this hard time. bob heitzenrater
WJAC TV
Elk County authorities searching for man missing since Sunday
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Multiple agencies in Elk County have spent much of the day searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 25. Authorities have not released the identity of the man but say that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Man Found Dead
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County. “Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon. Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area,...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
fox8tv.com
Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges
Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
WJAC TV
Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
Pa. man found guilty of killing woman during Facebook Marketplace argument
A Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale has been convicted by a jury, according to a story from WJAC. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse...
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
fox8tv.com
Decades Old Centre County Rape Case
In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
WJAC TV
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
explore venango
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Local cat rescue group under investigation after deplorable conditions found inside
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few cats are still left roaming outside of a trailer affiliated with the Cat Aid Network — a rescue group now left in limbo after humane officers discovered a horrid situation inside a Derry Township trailer. “I didn’t even know that there was...
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Allegheny County fire marshal provides update on investigation of Plum house explosion
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the scene of an explosion that destroyed a Plum family’s home just over five months ago, which will allow it to be cleaned up. Chief Matt Brown, the county’s fire marshal and chief of emergency services, provided a brief update...
3 injured in Butler County crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating.
