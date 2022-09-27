Read full article on original website
The Crusader
3d ago
Just because you got got tattoos all over your neck, doesn’t make you a “tough guy”. When u got to reach for a gun to prop up your “tough guy” image of yourself, your not a tough guy, you’re a punk. Now your in jail without your guns. You have to now rely on your self defense skills, if you got any. Which u probably don’t because u don’t have access to a gun. Now you’re at the mercy of the jail population. What are you going to do?
Fox 19
Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers. The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington. Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a...
Fox 19
Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 70-year-old man died Friday following a fire that happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Sept. 23, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office states that Larry Berry died due to the fire. Fire Chief Stan Deimling says on Sept. 23,...
Fox 19
Middletown police arrest 17-year-old following suspicious device found at high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday. Officers say that they and the high school administration received information about a possible explosive device in the boy’s bathroom. Once they received the information, the students and administration...
Fox 19
Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday the indictment of a 48-year-old man in connection with a murder in Westwood and a rape in Mt. Auburn on the same day in August. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Shawn Carter stabbed Andre Dockery 30 times after...
Fox 19
Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue. A witness told police...
Dayton Police seek help finding Crime Stoppers Most Wanted
Anyone who has seen any of the three suspects should call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Report of armed robbery of Harrison Twp. bar appears to be a case of fake news, Sheriff Streck says
HARRISON TWP. — The reported armed robbery at a Harrison Twp. bar this week appears to be a case of fake news, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Thursday, and his office is prepared to prove that in court. >> Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian; Not her idea...
Fox 19
TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bus driver is facing charges after his bus hit and killed a runner in March. Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
WKRC
Dog attacks Clermont Co. woman nearly severing her arm, 1 month after attacking her father
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman had to be flown to the hospital after, she says, her dog attacked her in her Clermont County home Wednesday. The same dog attacked the woman's father a month before. Emergency crews were called to the woman's home on Neville Penn Schoolhouse Road...
70-year-old dies one week after fire
A 70-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fox 19
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle who struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one and seriously injuring the other. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday as Cayden Turner and Namiya...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt. The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. RELATED STORY: “Police identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Clearcreek Twp. officer to be released from rehabilitation center
Officer Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 12 after responding to a domestic call in the 5900 block of N. State Route 48 in Warren County. The suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was shot by Sgt. Cordero on scene. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Fox 19
Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
Fox 19
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
Comments / 4