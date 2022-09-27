ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

The Crusader
3d ago

Just because you got got tattoos all over your neck, doesn’t make you a “tough guy”. When u got to reach for a gun to prop up your “tough guy” image of yourself, your not a tough guy, you’re a punk. Now your in jail without your guns. You have to now rely on your self defense skills, if you got any. Which u probably don’t because u don’t have access to a gun. Now you’re at the mercy of the jail population. What are you going to do?

