Centre County, PA

fox8tv.com

Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges

Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Decades Old Centre County Rape Case

In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Joshua Gorgone Found Guilty on All Counts

On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBRE

Williamsport suspect fires multiple shots at police

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport and a suspect is in custody. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, shots were heard in the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators tell Eyewitness News, a Penn College officer confronted a suspect with a gun then […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are investigating another homicide. Units were dispatched to 884 West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming, according to a police news release. Officers arrived on the scene and located a 41-year-old female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived on the scene and later pronounced the victim dead. Investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him

Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA
fox8tv.com

Gorgone Trial Update

The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with criminal homicide in the death...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
SUNBURY, PA
State College

ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE

A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
PHILIPSBURG, PA

