The BMW XM Is a Radically Unique Super SUV
BMW's M division has been responsible for a dozen beloved sports cars built around cars the company had otherwise sold in other forms, but it has on just one other occasion built its own car. That was the M1, the stellar supercar that announced to the world what exactly the ambitious new performance-focused imprint could do. That changes today, with an SUV design so unique that it is just as shocking in its final form as it was as a concept first shown last November.
China's Geely Takes 8-Percent Stake in Aston Martin
Aston Martin announced Friday it has raised £654 million ($726 million) as it aims to produce a range of mid-engine sports cars, and push into electrification. One of the more interesting shareholders is Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, plus a stake in Mercedes-Benz. Per the Financial Times, Aston Martin and Geely are planning to share technologies in the coming years.
Reach Any Nut or Bolt With These Stubby Wrenches
Spend any time working on a car, and you’ll quickly discover that not every DIY is as straightforward as your favorite YouTuber depicts it to be. Some nuts and bolts are harder to get to than others, requiring special tools and clever workarounds. If you work in a tight engine bay without much room, stubby wrenches are a must.
