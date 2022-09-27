ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jeffrey Dahmer's Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0IuS_0iC8Ho3r00

Jeffrey Dahmer was known as the Milwaukee Monster for the string of horrific murders he committed there, but he also had connections to northern and central Ohio.

The serial killer, whose murderous spree is the focus of Netflix's new series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," grew up in Bath Township, which neighbors Akron, Ohio.

Monster:Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' begins streaming on Netflix

It's also where he killed his first victim in 1978. He escaped police attention at the time, then moved out of Ohio.

After his capture in 1991, it was discovered that Dahmer had killed and dismembered 17 men and boys. There was evidence in his home that suggested he had eaten some of his victims' body parts. He received sixteen life imprisonment sentences and was, in 1994, beaten to death by an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

Some of Dahmer's connections to Ohio are shown in the new Netflix series, including his time as a Buckeye. But which are true? Here's a look.

News:Glenda Cleveland, the Jeffrey Dahmer witness who alerted police, died in 2011 at age 56. This is her obituary.

Jeffrey Dahmer grew up in Ohio and attended elementary, high school near Akron

The Dahmers first moved to Ohio in 1966, settling in Doylestown. In 1968, they moved to Bath Township.

Dahmer attended Bath Elementary, Eastview Junior High and then Revere High School, where a former classmate described him as a "class clown, but not in a wholesome sense."

What we know:Evan Peters stars as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in new Netflix series

"He was only amused by the bizarre," Dave Borsvold of Cleveland Heights, who knew Dahmer since elementary school, told The Enquirer in 1991. "He would do things just for the shock value – bizarre, but you'd never expect him to pull a knife on anyone."

Dahmer killed his first victim at his childhood home on West Bath Road

Dahmer kidnapped and murdered his first victim, 18-year-old Steven M. Hicks, in 1978. Hicks was hitchhiking on Route 224 after a concert at Chippewa Lake when Dahmer picked him up and drove him to his parents' house on West Bath Road under the guise of having a few beers. There, Dahmer killed Hicks and dismembered his body.

He scattered the remains in his parents' yard two years later, after returning to the home from military duty.

Was Jeffrey Dahmer always evil?A new movie and docu-series cross-examine the serial killer

In 1990, the home's then-owner found what investigators believed to be part of Hicks' hip bone while landscaping the yard, The Enquirer reported. Police discovered more than 50 bone fragments on the property the following year.

Dahmer was pulled over by two police near Bath Township in Ohio. He was let go

As portrayed in "Monster," police pulled Dahmer over near Bath Township after killing Hicks, with the youth's remains in garbage bags in his backseat. According to witness testimonies, police suspected Dahmer of drunk driving after he was seen swerving on the road around 3 a.m. He persuaded officers to let him go, even after they shone a light on the bags in his backseat.

From the archives:It's hard to forget Dahmer, but please remember his victims

Dahmer briefly attended Ohio State University

Dahmer was a student at Ohio State University for just three months and lived on campus in Morrill Tower, according to the Lantern.

The Akron Beacon Journal wrote that he did "poorly" academically. Some newspapers report he dropped out, while others say he was expelled from the university, as is depicted in "Monster."

Jeffrey Dahmer:Dahmer is back in the spotlight as 'Monster' debuts on Netflix. A reporter who was there offers her view.

In his 1994 book "A Father's Story," his father Lionel wrote that Dahmer failed most of his classes and had a 0.45 GPA.

Dahmer returned to Ohio after his time in the U.S. Army

Dahmer's father encouraged him to enlist in the U.S. Army after he left Ohio State. In 1979, he was deployed to Baumholder, West Germany, where he served as a combat medic. However, he was deemed unsuitable for military service in 1981 due to his alcoholism, but received an honorable discharge.

Jeffrey Dahmer:The building where Dahmer committed gruesome murders was torn down in 1992, and the lot still sits empty today

After being debriefed in South Carolina, he moved to Miami, Florida. He returned to Ohio that same year to live with his father and stepmother Shari. Not long after, he was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct, according to his father's book.

Comments / 3

Related
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chippewa Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Doylestown, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Florida, OH
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Obituary#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#New Netflix Series#The Milwaukee Monster
WKYC

All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHIO Dayton

Ohio launches campaign to promote careers in Children Services

COLUMBUS — Ohio has launched a campaign focused on encouraging people to choose a career in children services, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director, Matt Damschroder. “Working in children services is more than just a job,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “It offers the...
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy