The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

