Read full article on original website
Related
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here’s what he wants to use them for ￼
Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready to expand from fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots. The Texas-based company is looking to deploy thousands of robots, called Tesla Bot or Optimus, in its factories and elsewhere, Reuters reported. Several job listings on Tesla’s website dedicated to the “humanoid...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Everyone is wrong about the future of remote work
As CEOs push return to office and workers resist, everyone is wrong about remote work’s future.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0