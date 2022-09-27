ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

D'Errico's closes Cambridge Street market; stores on E. Central St. and in Leominster remain open

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — D'Errico's Meat and Deli on Cambridge Street has closed its doors.

The shop announced the closing on social media Friday, just over two years after opening for business at the spot , 127 Cambridge St.

The post on Facebook pointed customers to the two remaining D'Errico's locations:  141 East Central St. in Worcester and 1123 Central St. in Leominster.

The original store on East Central Street opened in 1947 and expanded into Leominster late last year. Rodrigo DeOliveira now runs the business and continues to operate the old-style butcher shop that urges folks to focus on buying local.

Customers lamented the 127 Cambridge St. shop's closing, commenting on the social media post, but they also noted that traffic in that area is sometimes difficult.

There have been plans for D'Errico's to open a market in Sturbridge, and the Planning Board in that community last summer allowed a waiver of site plan approval to modify the site from 43 to 41 parking spaces for the installation of an exterior freezer.

The Sturbridge location along Route 20 would share a parking lot with the cannabis shop Local Roots. There was no indication when that store might open.

Efforts to reach DeOliveira were unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: D'Errico's closes Cambridge Street market; stores on E. Central St. and in Leominster remain open

