On the left, Katelyn Andrist, senior at Kansas State University and contestant for Miss Kansas, accepts the proclamation for Envisioning Our Future Day from Mayor Dee Marshall, right. Ed Boice

Yesterday, the Abilene Commission met for a regular meeting. The commission voted on two items and presented a proclamation.

The commission amended the agenda by adding an item to discuss panhandling in Abilene, presented by Commissioner John Kollhoff.