Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
lakesarearadio.net
Volunteers from Minnesota Mobilizing to Help those Impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida
(KDLM/MNN) – Volunteers from Minnesota and around the country are mobilizing help to people in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. More than 50 volunteers from the Minnesota and the Dakotas are deployed on standby to help provide safe shelter, meals and comfort to those in need. “You...
lakesarearadio.net
Bird Flu Cases on the Rise Again in Minnesota
(KNSI) — Instances of highly pathogenic avian influenza are popping up again around Minnesota. The state Board of Animal Health says two new cases were reported in Stearns County in September. Both were reported in commercial turkey meat bird flocks. This month, other cases have been reported in commercial turkey meat bird flocks in several counties, including Meeker and Morrison Counties.
Comments / 0