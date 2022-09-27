ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

lakesarearadio.net

Bird Flu Cases on the Rise Again in Minnesota

(KNSI) — Instances of highly pathogenic avian influenza are popping up again around Minnesota. The state Board of Animal Health says two new cases were reported in Stearns County in September. Both were reported in commercial turkey meat bird flocks. This month, other cases have been reported in commercial turkey meat bird flocks in several counties, including Meeker and Morrison Counties.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

