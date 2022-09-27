OVC Recaps and Weekly Preview, Week of 10/1/2022: Sparse Schedule Offers Glimpse Into OVC Expectations

Read full article on original website
Related
Games to watch in Week 5 of Oregon high school football
By René Ferrán Here is a look at the top high school football games across Oregon this week (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). Photo by Ken Waz —Thursday Tigard (4-0) at Oregon City (3-1), 7 p.m.Both teams have exceeded their win totals from 2021. Which one will get a jump-start on becoming ...
Cardinals creating success in third year
Crofton High School football program off to 3-1 start to season, visits Northeast (2-2) on Friday night
Arizona Silver Belt
Lady Tigers knock off ALA-Ironwood at home
The Globe High School Lady Tigers picked up a 3-0 win over the American Leadership Academy-Ironwood Lady Warriors at home last week. The game was pushed up by an hour after the canceled JV game, but Globe still prevailed in three sets, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-21. “We started really strong...
Comments / 0