Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Below Average Temperatures on Sunday
Temperatures Saturday reached the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Scattered rainfall is possible overnight from Saturday to Sunday, especially along the border in Pennsylvania. Those are the remnants of now post-tropical Ian. Mostly cloudy skies overwise with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with isolated rainfall continuing and will be a breezy day with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Monday temperatures around 60 again, but sunshine for the day.
WETM
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
WETM
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
WETM
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
Comments / 0