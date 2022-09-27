The FTSE 100 index has plunged in the past few days. It has fallen as investors worry about the UK economy. The British pound has collapsed to the lowest level on record. The FTSE 100 index has become a pariah in the past few days as the UK economy takes a turn for the worse. It crashed to a low of £6,827, which was the lowest level since March 4 of this year. This means that the index has tumbled by more than 10% from its highest level in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO