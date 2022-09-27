Read full article on original website
Here is why UK lenders halted mortgage deals with clients
The currency market is in turmoil following the announcement of the "mini-budget." Following the announcement of a “mini-budget” by UK’s finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last week, currency markets and the British pound have witnessed turmoil. This has pushed UK lenders Halifax, Skipton Building Society, and Virgin Money to cancel part of their mortgage offers to clients.
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica accepts Bitcoin payments
Generally, crypto adoption around the world rising and companies are gradually enabling crypto payments. The latest company to adopt crypto payment is Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom. Telefónica now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the purchase of technology products. Spain’s largest telecom company, Telefónica, has joined other...
Did stocks bottom? DJIA price forecast for Q4 2022
DJIA met dynamic support and reacted with two trading days left in the month. Q4 tends to bring gains to stock market investors during a midterm year. With only two trading days left in the month, stocks bounced from their 2022 lows. It may well be just a bounce and nothing more, but it coincides with the turnaround Tuesday bias, as explained here.
Only 2 CAC 40 constituents have risen in 2022. Is it a buy
CAC 40 index has been in a strong bearish trend in 2022. It crashed to the lowest level since February 2021. Most CAC 40 constituents have crashed in 2022. The CAC 40 index plunged to the lowest level since February 2021 as risks in the French economy continued and the EUR/USD crashed. It was trading at €5,962 on Thursday, which was about 23% below the highest level in 2022.
With the FTSE 100 collapsing, is it a good time to buy UK shares?
The FTSE 100 index has plunged in the past few days. It has fallen as investors worry about the UK economy. The British pound has collapsed to the lowest level on record. The FTSE 100 index has become a pariah in the past few days as the UK economy takes a turn for the worse. It crashed to a low of £6,827, which was the lowest level since March 4 of this year. This means that the index has tumbled by more than 10% from its highest level in 2022.
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
Has the Lloyds share price become too cheap to ignore?
Lloyds share price has crashed in the past 5 straight days. It has crashed by almost 20% this year alone. Lloyds will likely continue falling amid multiple challenges. Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price has been in a steep freefall in the past five straight days as concerns about the UK economy continued. It slipped to a low of 41.45p, which was the lowest level since July 15 of this year. It has crashed by almost 20% this year alone.
Euro zone inflation hits 10%: has it peaked yet?
Euro zone inflation climbed more than expected to 10% in September. Principal Global Investors' Seema Shah reacts to the inflation report. Pan-European Euronext NV still ended in the green on Friday. Euro zone inflation climbed sharply to a new high of 10% in September – flash estimates from Eurostat (region’s...
Radix launches its Alphanet testnet as top exchanges list XRD
DeFi-focused platform Radix has unveiled its Babylon Alphanet testnet. The platform’s native token XRD is also listed on top crypto exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT and Lbank. Alphanet will offer the more than 3,000 developers on Radix an environment to test dApps before its mainnet. Radix, the DeFi-focused smart contract...
Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept, is now the right time to buy LINK?
This would allow financial institutions to easily integrate blockchain technology. It will utilize Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The blockchain oracle network known as Chainlink has revealed that a collaborative proof-of-concept would essentially allow SWIFT to instruct token transfers across every blockchain environment. Chainlink (LINK/USD) is an open-source technology...
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering.
Let yourself be guided to your investment
Know what you want to invest in, and how to approach the investment. Remember there is always a risk. Use available tools and courses to better your investment prospects. In global markets today, pretty much everything is in a dump mode – stocks are plummeting, currencies have just had one of those weeks to forget.
Gigcapital4 Inc (NASDAQ:GIG)
BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai.
PCE Price Index up 0.3% in August: ‘we still are in a secular bull market’
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge was up 0.3% in August. Lizzie Evans reacts to the economic news on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is roughly flat on Friday. S&P 500 is keeping flat on Friday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eased to 6.2% in August.
Can quantum computing break Bitcoin?
About 20% of all bitcoins are currently vulnerable to quantum computers, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s. There could be solutions to prevent a systemic threat to Bitcoin, however. Let me start this piece off with a disclaimer. I don’t have a brain anywhere near big enough to come close to understanding...
European Union moves to contain fuel prices by imposing a cap
European Union to tax extra profits generated by fossil fuel firms. The EU expects to collect €140 billion from energy firms’ windfall profits. On Friday, member states of the European Union voted to implement emergency taxes on oil companies’ windfall revenues. They started discussions about their next course of action to address Europe’s energy crisis, including a cap on gas prices across the entire Union.
S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter
UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
Core PCE rises to 4.9%; US Jobs report, manufacturing data in next week’s economic calendar
Core PCE data rose 4.9% Y-o-Y and 0.6% M-o-M according to the BEA. Headline PCE moderated to 6.3% Y-o-Y. US economic calendar includes manufacturing and employment data releases in the coming week. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) release published today showed that the core personal consumption expenditures price index...
