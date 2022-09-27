Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Nick Young’s wild response to Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long: ‘Things happen when you get bored’
Arguably the biggest story of the NBA offseason dropped last week when it was revealed that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on actress Nia Long with a female Celtics employee. Although Udoka’s relationship with the employee was initially believed to be consensual, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that...
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBA Fans React To 'Fat' Zion Williamson Last Season And 'Fit' Zion This Season: "No McDonalds And Coca-Cola, Just Lean Meat And Fish"
Before coming to the league, Zion Williamson was touted to be the next big thing in the NBA. Even before playing a single game in the league, fans were hyped to see him dominate the league. But the former number one overall pick's NBA career so far has been far...
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James headlining new ownership group in Major League Pickleball
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's LRMR Ventures is headlining a new ownership group in Major League Pickleball. The group also includes investment firm SC Holdings, NBA champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love, the SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera, and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman. "Having SC Holdings,...
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers’ free-agent wish list for 2023 is revealed (and it’s interesting)
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a Russell Westbrook trade before the 2022-23 season begins and there seem to be two driving factors as to why that is the case. First, the team was hesitant to trade both the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, although they were willing to do so for certain stars.
Ramona Shelburne Says Deandre Ayton Blames Suns Owner Robert Sarver For Not Getting The Max: "He Thinks This Was Sarver's Decision..."
As the biggest name in restricted free agency, Deandre Ayton was always going to draw some level of interest from teams this summer. Despite an uncertain situation in Phoenix, the Pacers stepped up with an offer that was quickly matched by the Suns. The move made Ayton's long-term future a...
Derrick Rose Named The Key For The New York Knicks This Season: "I Think What This Year Is All About Is Accountability"
The New York Knicks have enjoyed an interesting offseason, to say the least. The team had some sort of a hangover last season following their playoff appearance in the 2020-21 season, with multiple players underperforming. They were primed to make some additions and splashed the cash on Jalen Brunson in free agency. The Knicks looked like the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell as well, but that didn't quite work out and he ended up on the Cleveland Cavaliers instead.
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement
A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
Tom Thibodeau again argues against Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pair: 'It's not only the numbers, I actually watch the games'
Tom Thibodeau was again asked about a potential Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing, while being informed of their favorable stats together, but Thibodeau shot down the stats.
Kyrie Irving, like many others, in awe of Aaron Judge: 'Guy's special'
Kyrie Irving is in awe of Aaron Judge as he watches the Yankees superstar tie Yankee home run records that have stood for 61 years: ‘Guy’s special.’
