The New York Knicks have enjoyed an interesting offseason, to say the least. The team had some sort of a hangover last season following their playoff appearance in the 2020-21 season, with multiple players underperforming. They were primed to make some additions and splashed the cash on Jalen Brunson in free agency. The Knicks looked like the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell as well, but that didn't quite work out and he ended up on the Cleveland Cavaliers instead.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO