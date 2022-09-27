Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
wach.com
Multiple power outages reported across SC due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — Multiple power outages have been reported across Columbia due to Hurricane Ian. According to Dominion Energy, there are 227 active outages and 16,082 customers are affected. Sumter Police say portions of the city are experiencing power outages. View the power outages here.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
wach.com
WACH Fox takes Weather School to Round Top Elementary!
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) — The 3rd and 4th graders at Round Top Elementary School in Blythewood had an interesting weather day for a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight!. With Hurricane Ian moving back over the Atlantic Ocean during the visit Thursday, Josh was able to show the students how hurricanes work in real time!
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Irmo, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Missing Lexington teen found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
WLTX.com
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
Columbia Star
Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
wach.com
Week 6 High School Football Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This week's high school football action was moved up due to Hurricane Ian with all our Midlands teams getting their games in. For highlights of Thursday night's action, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are Thursday night's scores:. River Bluff...
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
Comments / 1