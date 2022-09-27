The Bell County Bobcats improved to 4-1 on the season Friday following a 56-24 win on Log Mountain over McCreary Central in the Class 3A, District 5 opener. Junior running back Daniel Thomas rushed for 133 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns for the Bobcats. Thomas had one reception, a 65-yard pass for a TD. Senior running back Dawson Woolum gained 118 yards on eight rushes and scored three touchdowns for Bell High. James Neal, a freshman running back, rushed for 48 yards and added a TD. Bell County freshman quarterback Blake Burnett five of 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Woolum added a 35-yard reception. Elijah Hampton caught two passes for 23 yards. Neal had a reception for 12 yards.

PINEVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO