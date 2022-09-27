Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Is for Evans
For far too long, South Windsor residents have tolerated a state representative who is out of touch with our community. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to change that by electing Erica Evans as our new state representative. As a member of the South Windsor Town Council and...
Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses
TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
Letter to the editor: Voting for library
This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
Affordable housing backers turn out
GLASTONBURY — Supporters of affordable housing made a strong turnout at the Town Council’s public information hearing on the issue Tuesday evening, which was aimed at considering both the general issue of affordable housing in town and the controversial state law on the issue. Some ideas discussed at...
Bowers on track to reopen for 2023, Keeney for 2024
MANCHESTER — With Buckley Elementary School renovations complete and students back in the classrooms at 250 Vernon St., Bowers and Keeney elementary are up next for renovations, local officials say. Contractors broke ground on the Bowers renovation project June 13, starting with rehabilitation of the existing building at 141...
Attorney who has represented inmates running for Attorney General
Ken Krayeske, the firebrand Hartford civil rights attorney, is again running for office on the Green Party ballot line, this time for Connecticut’s attorney general. Krayeske frequently clashes with the office of incumbent Democrat Attorney General William Tong in court. He has been lead counsel in a number of lawsuits against the state Department of Correction, some of which are cases involving York Correctional Institution in Niantic.
Police review board wants more visibility
MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
Windham hospital unions file charges with Labor Relations Board
WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Community Memorial Hospital unions have filed five charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the most recent of which were filed last week. The charges were filed by Windham United Employees, AFT Local 5099, the technical and support services staff union, and Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, the nurses’ union.
Manchester planning series of 200th anniversary events
MANCHESTER — The town is gearing up to celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The town of Manchester was incorporated on May 28, 1823. The area had been part of East Hartford. Celebration events will be held from May 2023 through the end of the year. A calendar of...
Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse
WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation
ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August. Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from...
State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation
MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report. The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already...
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Windsor man gets 105 years for killing two, wounding one
A Hartford Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Latroy Johnson of Windsor to 105 years in prison for the murders of two men and the non-fatal but life-altering shooting of a third man on Albany Avenue in Hartford early on Sept. 23, 2017. Senior Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. called...
PERSONALITIES: Personal experience, mom’s library influenced poet
For as long as she’s been able to write, former Vernon resident Emily Alta Hockaday has been composing poetry. Now based in Queens, she has released her first full-length collection of poetry, “Naming the Ghost,” which premiered Sept. 22. Born in Hartford, Hockaday grew up in Vernon,...
FARMERS MARKETS: Ellington market to hold apple festival
There is nothing better than a crisp juicy Connecticut apple, and the Ellington farmers market is the place to get one — or more — on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the annual apple festival. The market will welcome Irish Bend, Easy Pickins, and Bussa Orchards with plenty of...
Somers student charged in racist video; more charges pending
SOMERS — State Police have charged a Somers High School student with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening in connection with a racist video that has been circulated through social media, with charges pending for a second student. School officials and police began investigating the origin of the...
Man accused of Manchester shooting, robbery attempt
MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man Thursday in an attempted robbery and shooting at a local gas station in February. Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford was charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, police said. He is also facing three gun charges — carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.
