ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’
Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to...
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Christian Bale's New Movie Is Getting Massacred In Reviews
Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, with his roles in highly regarded films like American Psycho, The Machinist, The Prestige, and Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy. But not every movie can be a success, as his new film alongside a slew of giant stars like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Robert DeNiro is getting disastrous reviews. The review site Rotten Tomatoes has scored Christian Bale’s Amsterdam a dismal 20% in its first reviews from critics.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Wendell and Wild: Everything To Know About Key & Peele’s Reunion Netflix Movie
Wendell & Wild is an upcoming animated film coming to Netflix in October 2022! The iconic comedy pair Jordan Peele, 43, and Keegan-Michael Key, 51, star in the film as the two main characters. The film is based on the book by Henry Selick, 69, who also brought audiences the Halloween cult classics The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
‘Community’ movie is finally happening — but Donald Glover is out
Now, more than a decade of waiting, fans will finally get what they’ve always wanted. Is ‘Community’ getting a movie? How many seasons does ‘Community’ have? Is Donald Glover?
Watch Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Fall in Love and Kill in Bones and All Trailer
Bones and All is in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 23 Timothée Chalamet is going gory. On Thursday, MGM Studios released the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones and All, starring Chalamet, 26, alongside Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloe Sevigny. "Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter," an official synopsis of the movie reads. "A liberating road odyssey of two young people...
Jim Parsons Tackles Love and Loss in Touching Trailer for Film Adaptation of Spoiler Alert
On Wednesday, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for its upcoming tearjerker Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello's heartfelt and critically acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The film tells the true story of Ausiello's 13-year relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, who died in February 2015 at...
Adrien Brody Defends Blonde from Backlash: 'It Is Supposed to Be a Traumatic Experience'
Viewers and critics alike have panned Netflix's Blonde for how Marilyn Monroe is portrayed in the project Adrien Brody is defending his latest film, Netflix's Blonde, from backlash shared by viewers and critics alike for how Marilyn Monroe is portrayed in the project. While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview conducted during the film's Venice Film Festival premiere and later published Thursday, the actor, 49, spoke about his newest release, describing the film as one that is "supposed to be a traumatic experience." Noting how Blonde...
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Movie review: Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'
Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Bluespremiered on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022. The 127-minute movie was written, directed, and produced by the talented filmmaker Tyler Perry. However, he is not one of the actors. The script for the movie was finished 27 years ago. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd on her new daytime talk show Sherri, Perry explained why he waited until now to launch the historical drama.
A Look Back At "Going My Way": The Classic 1944 Film Starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald
A young priest replaces a senior colleague in a parish. The senior clergyman was played by Barry Fitzgerald. The young priest was portrayed by legendary crooner Bing Crosby. That meant the 1944 feature film classic, Going My Way, would be a musical.
Mid-Love Crisis (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Teri Hatcher, James Tupper
On the eve of turning 50 and her daughters’ nuptials, Mindy Quinn finds herself doing the most unexpected thing: rekindling a romance that ended thirty years ago. Startattle.com – Mid-Love Crisis 2022. Mid-Love Crisis is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Terry Ingram, from a script written by...
