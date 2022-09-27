Read full article on original website
3d ago
Oh city council needs to be changed to they don’t have any sense they all are just worried about their position not what’s good for the community
4
Jason Bryant
3d ago
are these civilians that are going to be on this review board gonna have any training so when they start asking questions to cops so they know what they're talking about, or are we going to have people on this board with their own agendas?
Reply(3)
4
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Ohio Democrats blast Republican Mike DeWine for being 'weak' on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
City of Akron announces date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's rescheduled State of the City address
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2021. The City of Akron has announced the rescheduled date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the John S. Knight...
As Cleveland retools housing codes to deal with LLC landlords, tenants face maintenance problems
On weekends and after school, Matrice Huff’s grandchildren visit her home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood to ride their bikes. Her son lives in a small apartment, so she holds onto the bicycles for the kids. In her basement is a small collection of old bikes in need of repair.
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
Morning Headlines: Black infant mortality drops, but racial disparities persist ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 29:. Black infant mortality drops in Summit County, but racial disparities persist, officials say. Garfield Heights teachers prepare to strike if agreement can't be reached. Cleveland Hopkins Airport will reconnect to Europe with direct flights in 2023. Natural gas from local landfills...
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
Ohio Board of Education member proposes resolution prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from Title IX protection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Board of Education member proposed a resolution that would prohibit adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections. State Board of Education Member Brendan Shea (District 5), proposed his resolution titled,...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
New Ohio bill aims to stop active shooter hoaxes and fake emergency reports
Ohio lawmakers have said they want to prevent fake reports of emergencies that cause panic — such as the active shooting hoaxes that took place on Friday — with a bill that would increase penalties for what's known as "swatting." Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is sponsoring that bill...
Morning Headlines: Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28:. Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty in attempted murder retrial in 16-year-old case. Ohio judge extends order blocking six-week abortion ban through Oct. 12. Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board. NEOMED to pursue development of dental college.
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
Comments / 16