ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 16

AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago

Oh city council needs to be changed to they don’t have any sense they all are just worried about their position not what’s good for the community

Reply
4
Jason Bryant
3d ago

are these civilians that are going to be on this review board gonna have any training so when they start asking questions to cops so they know what they're talking about, or are we going to have people on this board with their own agendas?

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Review Board#Politics State#Politics Local#Akron City Council#Cdc#Akron Police#Omicron#Health
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28:. Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty in attempted murder retrial in 16-year-old case. Ohio judge extends order blocking six-week abortion ban through Oct. 12. Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board. NEOMED to pursue development of dental college.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy