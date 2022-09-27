ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings

LONDON – Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took first-team snaps again...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy