With conference play starting up, Friday nights are going to be a lot more fun in college football. We'll see a legitimate, New Year's Six-impacting game between UCLA and Washington on Friday. We've got a reeling Boise State team that will look to rebound from last Friday's disaster against Texas-El Paso, and we've got a surprisingly-crucial AAC matchup that may determine a title-game participant in that conference between Tulane and Houston.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO