Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Thursday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 274 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .219 batting average with a .672 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Friday 9/30/22
With conference play starting up, Friday nights are going to be a lot more fun in college football. We'll see a legitimate, New Year's Six-impacting game between UCLA and Washington on Friday. We've got a reeling Boise State team that will look to rebound from last Friday's disaster against Texas-El Paso, and we've got a surprisingly-crucial AAC matchup that may determine a title-game participant in that conference between Tulane and Houston.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thompson is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Luis Campusano starting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Campusano is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Brusdar Graterol. Our models project Campusano for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting second for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Altuve moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder sitting for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Refsnyder will move to the bench on Wednesday with Abraham Almonte starting in center field. Almonte will bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana sitting for Mariners on Thursday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana will move to the bench on Thursday with Jesse Winker starting at designated hitter. Winker will bat sixth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Winker for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jesse Winker batting sixth on Thursday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Carlos Santana moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich batting fourth for Milwaukee on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Yelich will start in left field on Thursday and bat fourth versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and Miami. Rowdy Tellez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Yelich for 9.9 FanDuel points on Thursday....
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Thursday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Marco Gonzales on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jo Adell in lineup for Los Angeles Thursday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Adell is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Adell for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
