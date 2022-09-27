Read full article on original website
2022 TVG Champagne Stakes Betting Odds and Contenders Preview
The most promising juveniles on the east coast line up on Saturday, October 1 for the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct, which is hosting Belmont’s fall meet this year. The one-turn mile race features a $500,000 purse, and the winner receives an expenses-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland.
Final Breeders' Cup preps mark U.S. weekend horse racing
Seven Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races from New York to California highlight the weekend U.S. horse racing schedule.
Frankie Dettori will have to overcome HORROR Arc de Triomphe draw on Torquator Tasso – just like he did on Golden Horn
FRANKIE DETTORI will need a Tor de force in the saddle if he is to win his seventh Arc de Triomphe. The legendary Italian and defending champ Torquator Tasso were handed a nightmare draw in stall 18 of 20 for the £4.2 million race at Longchamp. If anyone is...
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
Pegasus on Jan. 28, Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Gulfstream Park announced the schedule for the 2022-23 Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Jan. 28. Also on Pegasus day: The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, as well as the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe crowns international horse racing weekend
The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is the race of the year in Europe -- a 1 1/2-mile test that normally draws the best of what the locals call middle-distance runners.
Lotto-Soudal CEO Lelangue to become general manager of Tour de Pologne
Belgian set to join organisers Lang Team in 2023
Alex Hammond blog: Alpinista the dream result for Sir Mark Prescott in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is back with her weekly blog and reveals her selection for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe!. After a week off that comprised of life admin, a vet visit and my cousin's wedding, I'm back raring to go ahead of one of the greatest flat races in the world.
