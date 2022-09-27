ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

numberfire.com

2022 TVG Champagne Stakes Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

The most promising juveniles on the east coast line up on Saturday, October 1 for the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct, which is hosting Belmont’s fall meet this year. The one-turn mile race features a $500,000 purse, and the winner receives an expenses-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland.
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports

With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
NBC Sports

Pegasus on Jan. 28, Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Gulfstream Park announced the schedule for the 2022-23 Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Jan. 28. Also on Pegasus day: The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, as well as the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf.
