Bay Net
Robert Scott Bain
Robert Scott Bain, “Bob”, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 1, 1958 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Jean Marie Bain and the late Robert William Bain. Bob was the loving husband of Ruth Ann Bain, whom he married on May 10, 1986; they shared 36 years of marriage together.
Bay Net
Dana Joan Thron
Dana Joan Thron, 71, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Fishkill, NY, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Pasadena, MD. Born on December 12, 1950 in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Theresa Renaldo and the late John Renaldo. Dana was the loving wife on Douglas Thron, Sr., whom she married in Corpus Christi Church, Port Chester, NY on October 14, 1973. She is survived by her children, Douglas Thron, Jr. (Lucia Ritacco) of Larchmont, NY, Daniel Thron of Baltimore, MD, and Dina Thron of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Claudia Winters of Richmond, VA, as well as her grandchild, Nicholas Ritacco.
Bay Net
Kurt Daniel Unangst
Kurt Daniel Unangst, 69, of California, MD passed away on September 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD. He was born on September 21, 1953 in Sioux City, IA to Addison Franklin Unangst, Jr., and Rosemarie (Ansbach) Unangst of Hellertown, PA. Kurt graduated from Lehigh University...
Bay Net
Charles County Residents Gear Up For Walk To End Alzheimer’s On October 1
WALDORF, Md. – Hundreds for community members from Charles County and the surrounding area will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charles County on Saturday, October 1 at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Bay Net
Judith Lynn Estevez
Judith Estevez (Judi) was a woman of immense caring and generous spirit . She was an intelligent, well organized and caring person. She was quick witted, a wonderful storyteller and was sure to bring laughter with her dry and satirical sense of humor. While Judi was an excellent crafter, astute shopper and a board game champion, her large and loving heart truly defined her. Judi was a wonderful caregiver for her family, a fiercely loyal friend and a super hero for so many.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
Bay Net
Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County
OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck
WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Virginia Leigh Bissett
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 27 of Baltimore, who absconded from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville on Sept. 9, 2022. Bissett was originally charged in St. Mary’s County with Theft: $1,500 to under...
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 27-28
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 27, County Commissioners held a follow-up work session on 2023 Preliminary State Legislative Proposals and Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the proposals. County Commissioners agreed to move forward on the following legislative proposals:. Legalizing golf cars and...
Bay Net
One Firefighter Reportedly Injured During Response To Calvert Shed Fire
LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire. First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces September SPIRIT Award Winners
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating Heather B. and Megan J., our September SPIRIT Award winners!. These monthly honors recognize our associates for their extraordinary efforts for patients and colleagues. Heather, a nurse in the Emergency Department (ER), does everything she can to ensure others’ needs are met....
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Bay Net
Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
Bay Net
Student Charged With Theft And Disorderly At General Smallwood Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On the morning of September 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School stole shoes from another student and became disorderly when confronted by administrators. Administrators summonsed the School Resource Officer, who detained the student and was able to deescalate the situation. The student was...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
Bay Net
CSM Celebrates 72 Graduates Pursuing Health Care Careers
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) graduates who have chosen to pursue careers in health care were recognized Sept. 16 surrounded by their family, friends and professors at a Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony. Seventy-two students who recently completed programs to become Certified Medical Administrative Assistants, Certified...
