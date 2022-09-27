ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Bay Net

Robert Scott Bain

Robert Scott Bain, “Bob”, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 1, 1958 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Jean Marie Bain and the late Robert William Bain. Bob was the loving husband of Ruth Ann Bain, whom he married on May 10, 1986; they shared 36 years of marriage together.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Dana Joan Thron

Dana Joan Thron, 71, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Fishkill, NY, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Pasadena, MD. Born on December 12, 1950 in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Theresa Renaldo and the late John Renaldo. Dana was the loving wife on Douglas Thron, Sr., whom she married in Corpus Christi Church, Port Chester, NY on October 14, 1973. She is survived by her children, Douglas Thron, Jr. (Lucia Ritacco) of Larchmont, NY, Daniel Thron of Baltimore, MD, and Dina Thron of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Claudia Winters of Richmond, VA, as well as her grandchild, Nicholas Ritacco.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Kurt Daniel Unangst

Kurt Daniel Unangst, 69, of California, MD passed away on September 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD. He was born on September 21, 1953 in Sioux City, IA to Addison Franklin Unangst, Jr., and Rosemarie (Ansbach) Unangst of Hellertown, PA. Kurt graduated from Lehigh University...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Judith Lynn Estevez

Judith Estevez (Judi) was a woman of immense caring and generous spirit . She was an intelligent, well organized and caring person. She was quick witted, a wonderful storyteller and was sure to bring laughter with her dry and satirical sense of humor. While Judi was an excellent crafter, astute shopper and a board game champion, her large and loving heart truly defined her. Judi was a wonderful caregiver for her family, a fiercely loyal friend and a super hero for so many.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
DUNKIRK, MD
Bay Net

MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County

OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck

WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License

GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 27-28

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 27, County Commissioners held a follow-up work session on 2023 Preliminary State Legislative Proposals and Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the proposals. County Commissioners agreed to move forward on the following legislative proposals:. Legalizing golf cars and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces September SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating Heather B. and Megan J., our September SPIRIT Award winners!. These monthly honors recognize our associates for their extraordinary efforts for patients and colleagues. Heather, a nurse in the Emergency Department (ER), does everything she can to ensure others’ needs are met....
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bay Net

Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

CSM Celebrates 72 Graduates Pursuing Health Care Careers

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) graduates who have chosen to pursue careers in health care were recognized Sept. 16 surrounded by their family, friends and professors at a Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony. Seventy-two students who recently completed programs to become Certified Medical Administrative Assistants, Certified...
HUGHESVILLE, MD

