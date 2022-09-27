ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Goodwill of Kentucky Hosts 'Opportunity Expo'

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with free expungement clinics for individuals with criminal records, free food, raffles, meet-and-greets with community partners, walkthrough of new Opportunity Center and more. Reporter Elle Bottom gives you a look at what the expo has to offer. Learn more by clicking here.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky teen beekeeper is creating a national buzz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keith Griffith III has been stung by a bee 20 times in the past three years. “These are all hive beetles and we’re gonna have to take some little precautions to deal with these guys,” said Griffith. Beekeeping is serious, and sometimes painful, but...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pandemic#The Cumberland Campus#Cumberland#Appalachian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
middlesboronews.com

Kentucky learns from Tennessee about addressing teacher shortage

Kentucky school districts looking to fill teacher shortages in the classroom may be able to look just across the state line for a solution, state lawmakers learned. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Education received a presentation on Grow Your Own, a Tennessee Department of Education initiative helping students and professionals become educators.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board. On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis. The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy