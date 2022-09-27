Read full article on original website
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
McAllen stabbing suspect arrested
The McAllen Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the department. Montanez's bond is set at $28,000 for both charges.
Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
DPS: Migrant arrested after trying to take assault rifle from Guard soldier
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a migrant who they allege tried to take an assault rifle from a National Guard soldier. Around 4 a.m. Monday, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended a large group of migrants near the Bentsen Palm Community in Mission. Border Patrol agents received assistance from a Texas […]
Man breaks car window after arguing with girlfriend, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard. Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her […]
Brownsville man pulls up to house to argue, gets shot in knee, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was shot Tuesday at a residence after an argument, authorities said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a call about a shooting and discovered Ricardo Rangel, 47, was shot in the knee. According to police, Rangel went to 45-year-old Manuel Cantu’s home and the two […]
Brownsville police searching for suspects after multiple car thefts
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people in Brownsville are wanted for a series of car thefts. The Brownsville Police Department stated in a press release that at least two incidents occurred on Sept. 2 at the 1000 block of Squaw Valley, and Sept. 17 at 2000 block of E. Price Road. According to Brownsville PD, […]
Fourth Man Arrested In Multi-Million Dollar Hidalgo County Burglary Ring
A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County. The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.
Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous. On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
Police searching for man accused of discharging firearm in McAllen
Police are searching for a man accused of discharging a firearm in McAllen last week. On Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m., McAllen police responded to the 3300 block of Elmira Avenue regarding a man who discharged a firearm, then left the area. An arrest warrant has been issued for...
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday. On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according […]
DPS: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested […]
Peñitas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block
PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block. On Sept. 20, Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty on one count of murder, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release. The case dates back […]
Father of Elsa boy who fatally shot himself sentenced
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of an Elsa boy who fatally shot himself was sentenced to prison on charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon. Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, according to court documents. Duenez is also facing charges of making firearm accessible to child causing […]
