ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen stabbing suspect arrested

The McAllen Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the department. Montanez's bond is set at $28,000 for both charges.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man breaks car window after arguing with girlfriend, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard. Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary
kurv.com

Fourth Man Arrested In Multi-Million Dollar Hidalgo County Burglary Ring

A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County. The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous.    On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Police searching for man accused of discharging firearm in McAllen

Police are searching for a man accused of discharging a firearm in McAllen last week. On Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m., McAllen police responded to the 3300 block of Elmira Avenue regarding a man who discharged a firearm, then left the area. An arrest warrant has been issued for...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday. On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Father of Elsa boy who fatally shot himself sentenced

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of an Elsa boy who fatally shot himself was sentenced to prison on charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon. Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, according to court documents. Duenez is also facing charges of making firearm accessible to child causing […]
ELSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy