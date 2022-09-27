A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County. The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO