Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner visiting Kentucky — and other UK basketball recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national college basketball recruiting stories.
Kenny Payne ready for his first official practice as the Louisville coach
Kenny Payne has been the head basketball coach at the University of Louisville for a little over six months. Payne has done a lot of 'firsts' during the short time he's been sitting at the top of his alma mater. But the first that he will endure on Friday will be the best.
Report: Tennessee basketball to play Gonzaga in exhibition game
Tennessee basketball will play Gonzaga in an exhibition game prior to the 2022-23 season, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel. The exhibition is scheduled to be played in Frisco, Texas on Oct. 28. The matchup with Gonzaga will be one of two preseason tune-ups before the Vols'...
Louisville offers 2024 in-state WR target Shaun Boykins
North Hardin wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., is one of the top in-state targets in the 2024 class. The three-star prospect made the short trip to Louisville on Saturday for an unofficial visit. A few days later after that trip, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Boykins collected a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.
