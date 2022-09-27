ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville offers 2024 in-state WR target Shaun Boykins

North Hardin wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., is one of the top in-state targets in the 2024 class. The three-star prospect made the short trip to Louisville on Saturday for an unofficial visit. A few days later after that trip, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Boykins collected a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.
