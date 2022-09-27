ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebola outbreak: Two new cases confirmed in Uganda, Lockdown ruled out

The Uganda Ministry of Health recorded two additional confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 36 (18 confirmed and 18 probable cases). Two new deaths were also recorded– for a cumulative total of 23 (5 confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths). The government has ruled...
Uganda Ebola update: 35 confirmed cases, 7 deaths

The Uganda Ministry of Health reported today an update on the Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) outbreak. They reported four new confirmed cases and one death, bringing the cumulative confirmed totals to 35 cases and seven deaths. On 20 September 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health officially declared an outbreak of...
Five steps to stop Ebola spreading in East Africa: A frontline expert advises

The biggest Ebola outbreak in human history happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2015. I was on the front lines in Liberia serving as the head of case detection for the National Ebola Response team and administering critical aspects of Liberia's Ebola response. The outbreak affected Sierra Leone, Guinea...
Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.

Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
Research reveals COVID vaccination can affect menstrual cycle, but changes are typically small and temporary

A new international study finds some people may experience a slight, temporary change in the length of their monthly menstrual cycle following COVID-19 vaccination. The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, M.D., M.P.H., and published today in the journal BMJ Medicine, builds on prior work from the same research team that first identified an association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual cycle changes.
Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to seven

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to seven, the health ministry said Friday, after President Yoweri Museveni ruled out a lockdown to contain the highly contagious virus. Authorities declared an outbreak in the central district of Mubende last week, the East African nation's first Ebola...
Uganda urgently needs help to stop the Ebola outbreak in its tracks

The health authorities in Uganda have declared an Ebola outbreak after a relatively rare strain of Ebolavirus was confirmed to have infected several people. In the same week President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic over, the threat of another infectious disease outbreak loomed large. On September 20, new cases of Ebola confirmed arising from a relatively rare strain of Ebolavirus were confirmed in Uganda.
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment

Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon

Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers

Sweden's Public Health Agency said Friday it was no longer recommending that children aged 12 to 17 get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the "very low risk" for the group. The new recommendation will come into force on October 31. "The decision means that as of November 1, 2022 only children...
Consider testing all hospital patients with a record of penicillin allergy, says new guidance

Guidelines for penicillin allergy de-labelling services have been published by the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI). The new guidelines recommend that “all patients labelled as ‘penicillin allergic’ attending secondary or tertiary care should be considered for penicillin allergy testing, as these patients often receive alternative antibiotics that are sub-optimal and can lead to extended hospital stays”.
Circulation of Virus Tied to Paralysis in Kids Is Rising, CDC Says

The U.S. is experiencing increased circulation of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a virus linked with a rare neurologic complication that can cause paralysis in children, according to CDC surveillance data. Alongside increasing cases of rhinovirus (RV) and EV, mounting emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness have been reported in children...
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants

The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
Abortion pills are being widely used in Nigeria: Women and suppliers talk about their experiences

By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Akinrinola Bankole, Melissa Stillman, Onikepe Owolabi and Temitope Erinfolami, The Conversation. Unintended pregnancy is common among women of reproductive age in Nigeria and a substantial number end in abortion. Annually between 2015 and 2019, almost three million pregnancies were unintended. Forty eight percent ended in abortion.
