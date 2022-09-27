Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for Pettis County man accused of seriously injuring elderly man
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Pettis County man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Hughesville. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old man was assaulted in the 700 block of Main Street on Sunday. The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Dixon man gets probation for police standoff three weeks ago
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for a police standoff earlier this month. Troy Smalenberg of Dixon was sentenced to five years supervised probation on Tuesday for one count of third-degree domestic assault. Smalenberg had originally been charged with first-degree assault, as well as resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
kjluradio.com
Two women, seven-year-old boy, seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Laclede County
Two women and a seven-year-old boy from southwest Missouri are seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Laci Stonebraker, 25, of Verona, was driving on Pennington Drive north of Lebanon Thursday night when she failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the side of the road. Her car then struck a fence and a tree before catching fire.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Two charged after search finds drugs, stolen gun at Cole County hotel
Cole County law enforcement officials found drugs and a stolen gun during a search at a Cole County hotel. On Monday, the Cole County Sheriff’s SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Lake Side Motel, in the 5000 block of Business 50.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
Rolla man accused of taking $30K from elderly woman
A Rolla, Missouri man is accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in debit card transactions on a card belonging to an elderly woman's dead husband.
kjluradio.com
Cole County Sheriff's Department warns of jury duty scam
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a jury duty scam. The department says callers are posing as deputies and informing residents they have missed court or jury duty. The scammers then tell victims they must pay with money orders or there will be a warrant issued for their arrest. Authorities say the scammers are pushy and can sound very convincing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Camden County woman with dementia missing
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. Elaine Nelson was last seen Wednesday night around 5:30, driving away from her home in Roach. She’s driving a maroon, 2008 Ford Taurus X with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. The...
KTTS
Suspicious Death In Laclede County
(KTTS News) — The Laclede County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Lebanon. The body of Hope Arnold, 33, was found Monday on an embankment near Highway 66 and Hazelgreen. A preliminary autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma. KY3 says Arnold was released...
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man charged with fatal DWI accident near Tipton
Charges are filed against a Tipton man involved in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash last month. Court records show David Burnett, 45, was charged last Friday with the felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. He’s also facing three related misdemeanor charges, including blood alcohol content, operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license, and operating a motorcycle while failing to maintain financial responsibility.
Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release it is receiving complaints about a scam residents. Scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as members of the Cole County Sheriff's Department and claiming potential victims missed jury duty or missed a court date before demanding money. The sheriff's office suggested The post Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Linn Creek woman dies in crash near her hometown
A Camden County woman dies after she wrecks her Jeep just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Teresa Richardson, 61, of Linn Creek, was driving on Route A Thursday afternoon when she drove off the road, struck an embankment, then struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Twelve-year-old boy suffers head injuries when his bicycle is hit by truck in Camdenton
A 12-year old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Camdenton. The Camdenton Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and Highway 54. Police say a 74-year-old man from Camdenton was stopped at a light, waiting to turn right. When the light turned, the man started to turn, and says he did not see the child enter the road and could not stop before hitting him.
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 2