WRGB

Hunters search for new gun law clarifications as season draws near

New York State (WRGB) — In just a few weeks, for the the first time, hunters will be using those firearms under the new gun laws enacted on September 1st. As we’ve seen in other industries that use firearms, hunters are also still trying to figure out how to define the new laws, concerned a misinterpretation would result in a possible arrest and a felony.
POLITICS
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New York's independent redistricting commission must redraw Assembly district lines

A judge has ruled that the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission must redraw the state’s Assembly district lines. The commission’s congressional and Senate maps were thrown out earlier this year and a special master was enlisted to draw the new lines. This pushed the primary elections out two months from June to August so the special master could complete the process.
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrvo.org

Family members fight policy restricting care packages in prison

Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers held signs and chanted outside of the state office building in Syracuse on Tuesday. They said they want to bring awareness to a new policy that prevents family members from sending food packages into prisons and limits the number of nonperishable care packages an inmate can receive to two per year. All food packages now have to go through approved vendors.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Break
Politics
WKTV

New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online

The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
informnny.com

Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
WIBX 950

Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
HOBBIES

