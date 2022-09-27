Read full article on original website
WRGB
Hunters search for new gun law clarifications as season draws near
New York State (WRGB) — In just a few weeks, for the the first time, hunters will be using those firearms under the new gun laws enacted on September 1st. As we’ve seen in other industries that use firearms, hunters are also still trying to figure out how to define the new laws, concerned a misinterpretation would result in a possible arrest and a felony.
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
WKTV
New York's independent redistricting commission must redraw Assembly district lines
A judge has ruled that the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission must redraw the state’s Assembly district lines. The commission’s congressional and Senate maps were thrown out earlier this year and a special master was enlisted to draw the new lines. This pushed the primary elections out two months from June to August so the special master could complete the process.
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
Man Claims He Got $21,000 in Gift Cards at New York Gun Buyback for 3-D Printed Guns
According to a report by Joleen Ferris of News Channel 2, a man claimed he received $21,000 in gift cards at a gun buyback sponsored by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in Utica, New York with 3D printed guns. According to the report, the man saw people claiming...
wrvo.org
Family members fight policy restricting care packages in prison
Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers held signs and chanted outside of the state office building in Syracuse on Tuesday. They said they want to bring awareness to a new policy that prevents family members from sending food packages into prisons and limits the number of nonperishable care packages an inmate can receive to two per year. All food packages now have to go through approved vendors.
WKTV
New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online
The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
WRGB
USDA Secretary weighs-in on NY farmhand shortage, Hochul says taxpayers will foot OT bill
New York State (WRGB) — A fight over better wages is pitting farm owners up against farmhands. Farm workers want more overtime pay, but farmers say they can't afford it. The overtime pay battle is reaching a breaking point in New York State. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy sat down...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
informnny.com
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
WKTV
Man claims he was paid $21,000 for 3D-printed guns at New York AG's buyback event in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- A man who identified himself only as "Kem" saw people tweeting about using 3D printers to make guns for the sole purpose of selling them for big bucks at gun buyback programs, like the one the New York State Attorney General's Office held at the Utica Police Department last month. He got to work on a $200 3D printer he got for Christmas.
ValueWalk
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule
The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
