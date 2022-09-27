Rice Lake man charged with first-degree child sex assault

A Rice Lake man has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault after police say he had intercourse with a girl younger than 12 on Sept. 10 in a public park during a community festival.

Riley R. Tomesh, 17, was charged with the felony on Sept. 23 in Barron County Circuit Court and could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint on Sept. 14 of a sexual assault of a child. The assault took place on Sept. 10 during Brill Harvest Days at the Brill public park.

Tomesh is free on a $10,000 signature bond and is scheduled to make an adjourned initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28.