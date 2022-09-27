Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
Free closet for children in foster care opens expanded Ann Arbor-area location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Children in the Michigan foster care system now have double the space to shop in a recently opened care closet. Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Washtenaw County, provides free clothing, shoes, toiletries, school supplies and toys to children currently in the foster care system. Children are allowed to shop free of charge four times a year and take up to a week’s worth of clothing and three pairs of shoes. The care closet also offers items like beds, diapers and winter coats.
Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center to host Research Symposium Friday
FLINT, MI - The Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center (HFRCC) is hosting the fifth annual HFRCC Research Symposium to end the week. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, inside the Riverfront Banquet Center, located at 1 Riverfront Plaza in Flint. “Building Capacity, Building Partnership: The Long Road...
Historic Depot Town building will again serve as Ypsilanti winter warming center
YPSILANTI, MI - The historic Ypsilanti Freighthouse, a 144-year-old railroad depot turned community center, kept an average of 30 people a day warm and fed during the coldest weeks last winter, acting as a warming station for vulnerable residents, according to city officials. This year, they’re looking to build on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Taste of Black Spirits' event on Friday aims to highlight diverse brands
"Taste of Black Spirits" is happening in Detroit, celebrating Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the spirit industry around the country.
multihousingnews.com
Jonathan Rose Acquires 2 Senior Communities in Greater Detroit
The affordable assets changed hands for a combined $16.2 million. Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired two affordable senior housing communities totaling 393 units—Lakeland Place Apartments and Bowin Place Apartments—in Detroit, for a combined $16.2 million. Capital One provided FHA 223(f) financing for both communities. Rose Community Management will manage the assets and Rose Community Builders will be in charge of the upcoming renovation process at both properties.
annarborwithkids.com
2022 ypsiGLOW Returns to Downtown Ypsilanti
YpsiGLOW is back for its 7th annual event with a Where the Wild Things Glow theme. ypsiGLOW is an annual Halloween art and light show in Downtown Ypsilanti produced by WonderFool – the same group that produces Ann Arbor’s FestiFools and FoolMoon each April. The celebration returns to its traditional Washington Street location. The previous two years it had expanded across Ypsilanti and with virtual participation options to allow for at home participation.
What should unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor look like? City seeks input
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking public input on how to implement a new unarmed crisis response program. City Council voted earlier this year to put $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds toward launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
RELATED PEOPLE
Music, beer and - of course- chili: Fall Fest & Chili Classic returns to Jackson
JACKSON, MI – K105.3 is helping kick off fall in downtown Jackson with its annual Fall Fest & Chili Classic. The event is noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Jackson. This is the second year the festival and cook-off has been moved from an indoor winter event to an outdoor fall event.
Raising funds for gas is Mama Tu-Tu’s latest initiative to help community
JACKSON, MI – Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu wants to help people get to their destinations. Wanda Beavers, also known as Mama Tu-Tu, has started a gas drive to raise funds to fill people’s vehicle gas tanks. This initiative started after Beavers saw a large number of people coming to her asking for help to pay for gas as prices began to rise, she said.
fox2detroit.com
'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers. The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.
Pie eating and beard contests part of Flushing Harvest Fest this weekend
FLUSHING, MI — Flushing residents will have a chance this weekend to celebrate the new fall season. The Flushing Harvest Fest, an event that has been a staple in the community for more than 25 years, takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 along Main Street in downtown Flushing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
Ann Arbor student keeps racking up awards for positive impact on environment
ANN ARBOR, MI - It admittedly freaked Isabel Sutton out when she did a fifth-grade school project on recycling and how much single-use plastic items are ingested by sea creatures and birds. But the project motivated Sutton to begin environmental advocacy and volunteer work at a young age, raising nearly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
Drawings give closer look at Ann Arbor’s SouthTown development proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for an all-electric, solar-powered, mass-timber building rising eight stories in Ann Arbor are coming into focus, with new drawings offering a closer look at what’s envisioned for the so-called SouthTown development. Local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design, is proposing the mixed-use...
University of Michigan College of Pharmacy hosting medication disposal event
ANN ARBOR, MI - Those looking to dispose of unused or expired medications can do so safely at a Safe Medication Disposal Event hosted by the University of Michigan’s College of Pharmacy. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, .simultaneously at Ingalls Mall...
Actual haunted Michigan theater turned into ghostly Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Forget playing movies in October at this historic Michigan movie theater. Already said to be haunted, the Birmingham 8 has instead been turned into a haunted attraction leading up to Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live event production company, to create the experience it calls...
MLive
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0