ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Free closet for children in foster care opens expanded Ann Arbor-area location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Children in the Michigan foster care system now have double the space to shop in a recently opened care closet. Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Washtenaw County, provides free clothing, shoes, toiletries, school supplies and toys to children currently in the foster care system. Children are allowed to shop free of charge four times a year and take up to a week’s worth of clothing and three pairs of shoes. The care closet also offers items like beds, diapers and winter coats.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Ypsilanti, MI
Society
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
multihousingnews.com

Jonathan Rose Acquires 2 Senior Communities in Greater Detroit

The affordable assets changed hands for a combined $16.2 million. Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired two affordable senior housing communities totaling 393 units—Lakeland Place Apartments and Bowin Place Apartments—in Detroit, for a combined $16.2 million. Capital One provided FHA 223(f) financing for both communities. Rose Community Management will manage the assets and Rose Community Builders will be in charge of the upcoming renovation process at both properties.
DETROIT, MI
annarborwithkids.com

2022 ypsiGLOW Returns to Downtown Ypsilanti

YpsiGLOW is back for its 7th annual event with a Where the Wild Things Glow theme. ypsiGLOW is an annual Halloween art and light show in Downtown Ypsilanti produced by WonderFool – the same group that produces Ann Arbor’s FestiFools and FoolMoon each April. The celebration returns to its traditional Washington Street location. The previous two years it had expanded across Ypsilanti and with virtual participation options to allow for at home participation.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

What should unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor look like? City seeks input

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking public input on how to implement a new unarmed crisis response program. City Council voted earlier this year to put $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds toward launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Irwin
MLive

Raising funds for gas is Mama Tu-Tu’s latest initiative to help community

JACKSON, MI – Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu wants to help people get to their destinations. Wanda Beavers, also known as Mama Tu-Tu, has started a gas drive to raise funds to fill people’s vehicle gas tanks. This initiative started after Beavers saw a large number of people coming to her asking for help to pay for gas as prices began to rise, she said.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers. The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Volunteers#40th Anniversary#Treetown Murals
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy