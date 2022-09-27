Werewolf by Night has a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette. IGN premiered the clip of director Michael Giacchino's horror special. In the footage, fans are treated to some tricks that the creative team used to get those Halloween aesthetics in order. Anticipation has been building for this new special since the big reveal at D23 Expo a few weeks ago. Fans had heard rumors that Werewolf by Night was coming for months, but nothing prepared them for the black and white clip they got to see on social media after the presentation. Phase 4 of the MCU has been characterized by big swings and Giacchino's Halloween special would definitely fit that bill. He and the entire creative team seem pumped to bring this character to life and introduce the Marvel Studios fandom to the spooky side of the MCU. Moon Knight has teased some of these tendrils, but it seems like Werewolf by Night might bring them into the full spotlight. Check out the clip down below for yourself.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO