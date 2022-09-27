Read full article on original website
Werewolf By Night Releases Behind The Scenes Footage
Werewolf by Night has a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette. IGN premiered the clip of director Michael Giacchino's horror special. In the footage, fans are treated to some tricks that the creative team used to get those Halloween aesthetics in order. Anticipation has been building for this new special since the big reveal at D23 Expo a few weeks ago. Fans had heard rumors that Werewolf by Night was coming for months, but nothing prepared them for the black and white clip they got to see on social media after the presentation. Phase 4 of the MCU has been characterized by big swings and Giacchino's Halloween special would definitely fit that bill. He and the entire creative team seem pumped to bring this character to life and introduce the Marvel Studios fandom to the spooky side of the MCU. Moon Knight has teased some of these tendrils, but it seems like Werewolf by Night might bring them into the full spotlight. Check out the clip down below for yourself.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Gets Update From Showtime Boss
Showtime has provided a small update on what the future of Dexter: New Blood looks like. Dexter is one of Showtime's most beloved franchises and seems to certainly be its most successful. Given the utter fascination with real life serial killers and true crime, audiences latched on to Dexter Morgan with ease and found his dark humor, morally dubious antics, and constant drama incredibly compelling. Although the original series didn't end on a high note for many fans, Showtime revived the series for a limited sequel series called Dexter: New Blood. Of course, those who watched the show know that it didn't exactly leave room for more as Dexter Morgan was shot and absolutely, without a doubt killed by his own son, partially at his own request.
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
New Halloween Ends Photo Teases Kyle Richards' Role in Final Film
Halloween Ends promises to be the conclusion of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' storyline, though perhaps leaving some room open for more movies to come later. Jamie Lee Curtis' character won't be the only familiar face from 1978 original movie that will be back however as Kyle Richards will once again reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace, one of the young kids being babysat in the first movie. Curtis' took to social media to share a new photo from the upcoming sequel, this time focusing on Richards character but also seemingly including a tease for the film as a whole.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’
Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor will return to his signature X-Men role in the upcoming Deadpool 3, star Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter. Reynolds also announced that the film will open Sept. 6, 2024. Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the adamantium clawed mutant was killed off. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including 'Bardo,'...
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix just released a new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The horror anthology series will see a bunch of writers and directors get the chance to tell their bone-chilling tales. It seems like the perfect time to debut such a show on the platform. Four days will play host to Del Toro's series from October 25-28. Horror fans were thrilled to hear that the director would be bringing a project to the streamer. Different stories will range from the grotesque to more classical scares. Walking Dead fans have noted that Andrew Lincoln will be along for this entry as well. If there needed to be any more hip on Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out the trailer for yourself up above!
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
Wendell and Wild: Everything To Know About Key & Peele’s Reunion Netflix Movie
Wendell & Wild is an upcoming animated film coming to Netflix in October 2022! The iconic comedy pair Jordan Peele, 43, and Keegan-Michael Key, 51, star in the film as the two main characters. The film is based on the book by Henry Selick, 69, who also brought audiences the Halloween cult classics The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Mila Kunis on How She Handled 'Luckiest Girl Alive's Most Shocking Scenes (Exclusive)
Mila Kunis is explaining the "logical" approach she took to understand her complicated character in her new film, Luckiest Girl Alive. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Kunis ahead of the Netflix thriller's premiere, where she shared how she "reverse engineered" the role before letting the emotions of the film take over.
