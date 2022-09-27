ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

CIA museum to add new declassified spy exhibits

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4F7Z_0iC8ChCf00

They like to call it ‘the greatest museum you’ll never see.’

Tucked away in the corridors of its Langley, Virginia, headquarters, the revamped Central Intelligence Agency museum – while still closed to the public – is revealing some newly declassified artifacts from the spy agency’s most storied operations since its founding 75 years ago.

Top among them: a slightly more than foot-long scale model of the compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, that was used to brief President Joe Biden before the drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri just two months ago.

“It’s very unusual for something to get declassified that quickly,” said Janelle Neises, the museum’s deputy director.

“We use our artifacts to tell our stories. It’s a way to be really honest and transparent about the CIA, which is sometimes hard,” said Neises, who joined the museum’s director Robert Byer on Saturday in leading a media on a tour of renovated exhibits.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mq2mz_0iC8ChCf00 US Space Force releases official song — and is swiftly mocked

The items, some of which are available to view online, are part of a broader effort to expand public outreach and recruitment by the legendary but secretive agency, known as much in some quarters for its scandals as for intelligence successes.

CIA officials often say that the agency’s successes are secret but its failures sometimes public.

The outreach effort includes the launch earlier this week of the CIA’s first public podcast on which Director William Burns said the agency sought to “demystify” its work at a time when “trust in institutions is in such short supply.”

The hundreds of museum items , some of which have been on display since the 1980s, are all declassified. Neises said the agency does from time to time loan some to presidential libraries and other non-profit museums.

On view for those cleared to visit: the AKM assault rifle toted by Osama bin Laden the night U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid of his Abbottabad, Pakistan, compound in 2011, and a leather jacket found with former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein when he was captured in 2003.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vW3ye_0iC8ChCf00
A replica of the tunnel that spanned West to East Berlin, jointly built by CIA and the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI-6) during the Cold War.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBNHy_0iC8ChCf00
The museum is still closed to the public.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl7SB_0iC8ChCf00
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency is shown at the entrance of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W286S_0iC8ChCf00
A dead drop rat and other tools used in spycraft are on display at the newly revamped Central Intelligence Agency museum, at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.
Reuters

Other exhibits range from flight suits worn by pilots of Cold War-era U-2 and A-12 spy planes to a wood-framed saddle, similar to those used by members of CIA’s Team Alpha as they navigated Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain by horseback shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

None of the items, all of which are considered U.S. government heritage assets, have been assessed for value.

“Our museum is operational,” Neises said. “It’s here for our workforce to learn from our successes and failures.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Osama Bin Laden
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy